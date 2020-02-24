Family of killed Palestinians demands that Israel return the body for burial | Israeli-Palestinian Conflict News

Khan Younis, Gaza – At the house of the al-Naem family in western Khan Younis, the relatives of Mohammed, 27, were shocked by the loss of a father, husband and son.

"My son has no rival, it was all for me,quot; said Mohammed's mother, Mirvat, 56. "He was kind-hearted, religious and very moral. I can't imagine him gone."

Mohammed was shot dead on Sunday by the Israeli army, which accused him of planting an explosive device near the Israeli separation fence east of Khan Younis in the besieged Gaza Strip.

A local journalist captured the scenes that followed in a video, widely shared on social networks, that showed a group of curious Palestinians trying to recover Mohammed's body when an Israeli military excavator approaches.

Shots can be heard when men quickly move away from the body, which the excavator then picks up after several seemingly unsuccessful attempts. The body seems to hang from the teeth of the shovel by a piece of clothing when the excavator turns and heads towards the fence.

Men trying to pick up a body when an excavator approaches them, along the Gaza-Israel fence, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip (Muthana Al-Najaar / AFP)

& # 39; A great crime & # 39;

The images of Mohammed's lifeless body being dragged by the excavator have caused great outrage among the Palestinians and the family has demanded his rapid return for burial.

"Isn't it so horrible that they killed my young man? What they did was a great crime against humanity," Mirvat said.

"All I want is to bring my son back … I have the right to see him one last time, say goodbye to him and bury him near me so I can visit him."

Mohammed's wife, Hiba, 25, who struggled to speak in tears, described her husband as a kind and hardworking family man.

"Mohammed was a very kind and remarkable man. I can't imagine this happening to him," he told Al Jazeera. "We've been married for a year and a half and he's been very sweet and sweet to me. Our baby is less than a year old, what did he do to deserve to grow up without his father?"

Hiba said Mohammed was an engineer who worked with different companies while seeking to make a living to support his family. She He said he wouldn't watch the video.

& # 39; Horrifying & # 39;

Palestinian journalist Muthana al-Najjar, 36, He said he learned that there had been an incident near the fence near Khan Younis at approximately 6 am local time (04:00 GMT) on Sunday and rushed to the scene with his camera crew.

"The scene of the incident was horrible," he said. "There was an intensive deployment of Israeli soldiers on sand mounds. There was also an Israeli Merkava battle tank standing on a sand mound, live bullets were fired from the Israeli side," he said, adding that a person was lying face down near a motorcycle

A group of curious people had gathered and made several attempts to recover the body, but faced the live fire of Israeli soldiers, he told Al Jazeera.

"The first rescue attempt was made by four civilian farmers who took a wheelbarrow and tried to approach Mohammed's body, but the army fired live fire at them and their attempt to recover the body failed," al-Najjar said.

"More residents of the area arrived at the location of the incident, and there were speakers asking people to hurry up and try to recover the bodies before the army comes and steals them, as has been the case several times before."

As more people gathered nearby, al-Najjar said Israeli vehicles, including a military excavator, He approached the area.

"The excavator was not there yet, so four young men managed to reach the body and place the martyr in the wheelbarrow, but he fell back through Israeli fire and his fear of being shot. They tried to load again, but the soldiers Israelis shot one of them, and he was injured, so his balance was affected and the martyr fell again. "

"During the third rescue attempt, the excavator entered Gaza with the tank. And for the first time in years, we saw an Israeli excavator entering about 70 meters in Gaza," al-Najjar said.

"When a person managed to grab Mohammed's body, the bulldozer ran towards them and used his shovel to contain the body, while the soldiers shot the rescuer in his leg. The shooting continued so that people could not get close to the body."

Military outbreak

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) armed group said Mohammed was a member of its armed wing. Late on Sunday, he launched more than 20 rockets into Israel from Gaza in response to his murder.

During the night, Israel carried out a series of air strikes in what it called "terrorist sites,quot; near Damascus, Syria and Gaza.

The group said two of its members were killed in Syria.

On Monday, PIJ fired a new rocket and mortar discharge from Gaza. The Israeli army said in a statement that 20 "projectiles,quot; had been fired from Gaza on Monday, 18 of which were intercepted by their air defense systems.