FA prohibits elementary children from going to training | Soccer news







Elementary school children will no longer be able to lead a football in training under the new guidelines published by the Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The three football associations issued a statement on Monday morning confirming changes in their course orientation, which occurred following the FIELD study that showed that former soccer players were three and a half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than members of the same age. general population

The changes indicated that he would not have led at all in the "founding phase,quot; – elementary school children – and a graduated approach to lead training in American football from under 12 to under 16.

More to follow …