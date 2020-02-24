Explosive attack of coach of the League G against the referees leads to the suspension of two games

%MINIFYHTML112a13b562075374d6fa5219a416341711% %MINIFYHTML112a13b562075374d6fa5219a416341712%

Step aside with Mark Cuban, there is a new clubhouse leader for the best tirade of 2020.

%MINIFYHTML112a13b562075374d6fa5219a416341713% %MINIFYHTML112a13b562075374d6fa5219a416341714%

G League coach Chase Buford, who heads the Wisconsin Herd, was suspended two games without pay for an explosion on Sunday in which he called a referee "clown,quot; and referred to officials as cheats after a defeat by 126-117 before the Great Rapids Drive.

%MINIFYHTML112a13b562075374d6fa5219a416341715% %MINIFYHTML112a13b562075374d6fa5219a416341716%

Buford's team allowed 48 points in the fourth quarter of the loss.

"That was so unprofessional of an officiating performance (as I have seen)," Buford said. "I hope he tweets that and tag the league."

Early candidate for the rant of the year! Wisconsin Herd head coach Chase Buford after his team saw a 21-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter against Grand Rapids. And because he asked: @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/cw5t1lMSKI – Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) February 24, 2020

MORE: How the Ball brothers distanced themselves from the family business

In a statement later Sunday night, Buford apologized, saying he was "deeply embarrassed,quot; by the outbreak and still learning the ropes as a first-year head coach.

The punishment of the G League was dictated on Monday afternoon. In a statement, the league said it decided to reprimand Buford for a "direct and widespread public attack on the integrity and credibility of game officials."