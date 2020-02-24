Home Sports Explosive attack of coach of the League G against the referees leads...

Explosive attack of coach of the League G against the referees leads to the suspension of two games

Step aside with Mark Cuban, there is a new clubhouse leader for the best tirade of 2020.

G League coach Chase Buford, who heads the Wisconsin Herd, was suspended two games without pay for an explosion on Sunday in which he called a referee "clown,quot; and referred to officials as cheats after a defeat by 126-117 before the Great Rapids Drive.

Buford's team allowed 48 points in the fourth quarter of the loss.

"That was so unprofessional of an officiating performance (as I have seen)," Buford said. "I hope he tweets that and tag the league."

In a statement later Sunday night, Buford apologized, saying he was "deeply embarrassed,quot; by the outbreak and still learning the ropes as a first-year head coach.

The punishment of the G League was dictated on Monday afternoon. In a statement, the league said it decided to reprimand Buford for a "direct and widespread public attack on the integrity and credibility of game officials."

