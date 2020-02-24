Exclusive interview: bombstrokes sounds with laughter | Turkey-Syria border

In a video widely shared on social networks, a little girl laughs every time she hears the sound of the bombs falling in Syria.

Salwa, a three-year-old Syrian girl, has only known war. But as a game to distract her from the surrounding violence, her father taught her to laugh every time she hears bomb blasts.

We interviewed his father Abdullah Abu Salwa, who fled from Saraqib in the province of Idlib to Sarmada with his family. two months ago.

"Eid gave me the idea of ​​the game, there were children playing outside with fireworks and she got scared," Abdullah told Al Jazeera.

"I took her to the balcony and explained that the children were just playing. So we made the connection between the sounds of the explosion and the game. A few days later, there were fighter jet attacks, she got scared again, so she I said & # 39; this is the same sound of children playing, don't be afraid. "

The viral video was filmed in Sarmada, a small town near the Syrian border with Turkey, where the family has sought refuge amid a renewed offensive by Syrian government forces and their allies in northwestern Syria controlled by the rebels. .

Source: Al Jazeera