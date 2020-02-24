Events that happen every day of this week – Up News Info Detroit

Happy Monday! Here is a list of events that happen this week, excluding the weekend. We choose an event (or two) for each day of the week. Check the list and see if there is something that interests you.

Monday

Man or Astro-Man? in the club

From the description of the event:

Interpreter artists or executants:

Man or star man?

Wray

Amino acids All ages

When: Monday, February 24, 8:00 p.m., doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Where: The club

Admission: $ 23

Family story time: exciting stories, fun songs and crafts

From the description of the event:

Reading to your preschooler is an important prior literacy skill! Ms. Mary Jo will share exciting stories and songs with tips for parents to help teach those important literacy skills. Target audience: ages 3-8 and their families.

When: Monday, February 24, 4: 00-5: 00 p.m.

Where: Franklin Branch of the Detroit Public Library

Admission: Free

Tuesday

DBusiness Breakfast Series – NAIAS 2020: an internal discussion

From the description of the event:

Join DBusiness for an exciting internal discussion of the North American International Motor Show 2020, which will be held for the first time in June (June 7-20). Meet the new interior-exterior urban design, new events, new places and new sponsorship opportunities. Featured Speakers

Rod Alberts – Executive Director, Detroit Car Dealers Association

Bob Shuman – President, Shuman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Eric Larson – CEO, Detroit Center Association

Tanya R. Hill – Partner, Paradies Lagardere Calendar

7:30 – 8:30 AM Registration and breakfast walk

8:30 – 9:30 AM Discussion panel Please note that breakfast will be available until 8:30 a.m. Food and drink are prohibited in the auditorium.

When: Tuesday, February 25, 7: 30-9: 30 a.m.

Where: Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University

Admission: $ 65

Startup Detroit Happy Hour

From the description of the event:

This event is to bring together our community of technologists, entrepreneurs and new companies. Join the fun, bring someone new and connect with others. The first 100 people bring us something! Join us at Fort Street Galley this month! Dress with love from Bedrock Detroit, Detroit Venture Partners and re: purpose.

When: Tuesday, February 25, 5: 30-7: 30 p.m.

Where: Fort Street Gallery

Admission: Free

Wednesday

Showcase of Fellpeller Studios

From the description of the event:

A one-night event that shows four films from Michigan's newest independent film collective, Fellpeller Studios; Road Runner (dir. Jason Allen), HARA-KIRI (dir. Matt Szakal), The Marauder (dir. Jordan Currie) and Yellow Bellied Rat (dir. Shane Hillier).

When: Wednesday, February 26, 7: 00-9: 30 p.m.

Where: Landmark main art theater

Admission: $ 10

Hamtramck Music Fest 2020

From the description of the event:

The largest local music festival of its kind, the Hamtramck Music Fest (HMF), returns for the seventh year to the Detroit metropolitan area, as the city of Hamtramck will be full of music and entertainment throughout the weekend. Help celebrate Detroit's rich musical heritage by witnessing more than 189 different Michigan-based musical acts in 23 of Hamtramck's unique places, cafes and bars. In line with The Hamtramck Music Fest's mission of "… celebrating and enriching our community in Hamtramck and the Detroit metropolitan area …", the proceeds from the festival will be used to purchase musical equipment and art supplies for the music and art of the public schools of Hamtramck. Programs – In past years, the HMF has donated instruments for the music band and installed a new mixer and stage microphones for the high school auditorium. Fundraisers from previous years totaled more than $ 25,000 in goods donated to local elementary, middle and high schools. A $ 15 bracelet will attract customers to all festival activities. – Bracelets are available for purchase on our official website (electronic funds only), as well as in these excellent retail stores during normal business hours (cash only): Dearborn Music, Detroit Record Club, Detroit Threads, Dr. Disc ( Windsor), Cafe 1923, Encore Records, Flipside Records, Found Sound, Hello Records, Melodies & Memories, Nosh Pit, Paramita Sound, Peoples Records, Rat Queen Vintage, Record Graveyard, Rock City Music, Smalls, Solo Records, Stormy Records, Street Corner Music, Third Wave Music, UHF Records, Underground Vinyl, Weirdsville Records.

When: February 27, 28 and 29

Where: Multiple locations throughout Hamtramck (visit this website to see a list of bands and where they will play).

Admission: $ 15

