Eva Marcille shows fans the view she sees from home every Sunday morning

Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account to show her fans what she sees through the window every Sunday. It is really interesting and will definitely surprise you too. Watch his video below.

‘My Sunday mornings 🌻 It seems that this family of deer arrived late to church and is reporting 🤣’ Eva captioned her post.

This clip managed to provoke opposite reactions from Eva fans.

Some people made jokes on the subject, but others said that this is not funny because the deer walk because of the fact that their houses are being destroyed by people.

Someone joked and said: "They have family traditions too hahaha on Sundays that roam the neighborhood."

Another follower posted this: ‘Yes, they are looking for food, since their neighborhood is in development, they are taking the land, so they have no other option to leave the forest and look for food. It's really sad that this is happening all over the world, we have the same problem here in St. Louis, MO. "

A fan said: "That is very beautiful, but on the other hand it is sad because they have nowhere to go because they cause their murderous nature."

Another annoying follower wrote this: Hermosa Beautiful? They have nowhere to go because we tear down their homes to build on land. "

Someone more visibly disturbed asked: "Where are they supposed to go when they continue to build in their homes?" And another follower published this: "Hopefully, it is not hunting season. They are beautiful and very peaceful."

In other news, Eva praised Tyra Banks in her social media account.

She shared a beautiful photo with the two, and captioned it with some inspiring words.

Fans loved the fact that Eva also supports other women in the industry and shares positive thoughts about them.



