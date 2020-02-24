Europe faces the coronavirus while Italy fights a case eruption

CASALPUSTERLENGO, Italy – Europe faced its first major outbreak of the coronavirus, as an eruption of more than 150 cases in Italy led officials on Sunday to close at least 10 cities, close schools in major cities and cancel sporting events and Cultural touchstones, including the End of the Carnival of Venice.

The worrying increase, of less than five known cases in Italy before Thursday, destroyed the sense of security and distance that much of the continent had felt in recent months, even when the virus has infected more than 78,000 worldwide and He killed more than 2,400, almost all in China.

The perception of a growing threat was amplified on television channels, newspaper headlines and social networks across Europe, where leaders could face their greatest challenge since the 2015 migration crisis.

This wave of people in Europe radically altered the policy of the European Union and exposed its institutional weaknesses. This time, it is an invisible virus from abroad that has slipped beyond Europe's borders and presents a potential new emergency to its coalition disputes.