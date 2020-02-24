Europe faces the coronavirus while Italy fights a case eruption

CASALPUSTERLENGO, Italy – Europe faced its first major outbreak of the coronavirus, as an eruption of more than 150 cases in Italy led officials on Sunday to close at least 10 cities, close schools in major cities and cancel sporting events and Cultural touchstones, including the End of the Carnival of Venice.
The worrying increase, of less than five known cases in Italy before Thursday, destroyed the sense of security and distance that much of the continent had felt in recent months, even when the virus has infected more than 78,000 worldwide and He killed more than 2,400, almost all in China.
The perception of a growing threat was amplified on television channels, newspaper headlines and social networks across Europe, where leaders could face their greatest challenge since the 2015 migration crisis.
This wave of people in Europe radically altered the policy of the European Union and exposed its institutional weaknesses. This time, it is an invisible virus from abroad that has slipped beyond Europe's borders and presents a potential new emergency to its coalition disputes.
If the virus spreads, the fundamental principle of opening borders in much of Europe, so important for the identity of the block, will undergo a resistance test, as will European public health systems, especially boasted but tense , especially in countries that have undergone austerity measures. .
Already, a new nervousness has invaded Europe.
In the Italian region of Lombardy, 10 cities were closed after a group of cases suddenly emerged in Codogno, southeast of Milan.
Residents were supposed to leave or enter the cities only with a special permit, which affected at least 50,000 people, and by Sunday night, police officers with surgical masks waved cars.
Austrian authorities stopped a train en route from Italy to Austria and Germany to evaluate passengers for the virus. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the tests were negative, so the train got "all clear."
In France, the new health minister, Olivier Veran, emphasized the preparation of the country and said it would significantly increase its tests.
"There is a problematic situation at the door, in Italy, which we are observing with great attention," he said Sunday, adding that a discussion was being prepared across Europe among health ministers.
On Sunday night, a relief ship that brought hundreds of migrants, who had been rescued from the coast of Libya, to a Sicilian port was instructed by the Italian government to remain in quarantine for 14 days as a precaution, according to the ship. Twitter account.
The fear that foreigners will spread the virus through the oceans has already caused some governments around the world to impose new border or travel controls.
The Trump administration has banned most foreigners who visited China recently from the United States, where the virus first appeared and spread. Much of the world has adopted similar controls, but the virus has continued to spread, especially to South Korea, where there have been more cases than anywhere else outside of China, and last week to Iran, where eight deaths have been reported. .
Israel will block all non-residents who have visited Japan and South Korea in the 14 days prior to their arrival on Monday. On Sunday, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, which has 763 confirmed infections and six deaths, put the country on the highest possible alert, empowering the government to ban visitors from China and take other radical measures to contain the outbreak
"The next few days will be a critical moment for us," Moon said at an emergency meeting of government officials.
Even China, with an authoritarian government that has blocked areas with tens of millions of people in an attempt to end the epidemic, has struggled to contain the virus, which has no known cure.
But the large number of new cases in Italy, mainly in the Lombardy region that includes densely populated Milan, presents a new challenge for a country with a wobbly government often paralyzed by internal struggles.
That government has now become the reluctant laboratory to test whether the virus can be successfully contained in an open European society with a liberal approach to restrictions.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Italian television Sunday that the country had taken precautions, including the ban on flights from China in January. These measures seem to have been worth it "even if it seems not now," he said.
He suggested that the increase in Italian cases only reflected that Italy produced a wider network in terms of evidence.
"We cannot exclude that after tests that are equally rigorous, the numbers may increase in other countries," Conte said.
Beatrice Lorenzin, a former Italian health minister, said the sharp increase in cases in Italy was the result of systematic controls that discovered a "second generation of contagion."
He said that this was probably caused by infected people who traveled to Italy from China using indirect flights without declaring their original starting point or placing themselves in voluntary quarantine during the virus incubation period.
"I hope similar things didn't happen in other countries," he said.
The outbreak in Codogno, in Lombardy, was detected after a 38-year-old man was admitted to the city hospital and received a diagnosis on Thursday. But the man had developed symptoms maybe five days before that, which could allow the spread of the virus.
Health officials are trying to find out how he got the virus; He had not been to China. Many cases in Lombardy, officials say, can be traced to that case.
At least five hospital medical staff members and several patients have been infected. Other people who tested positive were the man's pregnant wife, some friends and others who spent time with them. The villages surrounding those where man works and lives have been included in the closure.
On Sunday night on a highway outside Casalpusterlengo, one of the closed cities, police officers with surgical masks stopped cars, asking what businesses they had in the city. Officers suggested that motorists take an alternative route and urged them not to continue.
Most drivers did not need much conviction.
Bahije Mounia, a 42-year-old caregiver from a nearby town wearing a surgical mask, turned around. She said the government should have let people in the area know how dangerous things were long before. With the increase in cases in the region, she said: "It's almost as if we were in China."
What seemed to have contained some cases spread throughout the rich north of the country. Also the precautions.
People wore surgical masks in Aosta, which is on the Swiss border. Officials from the Piedmont region closed schools in Turin, and Venice shortened its carnival. The patriarch of Venice, the Rev. Francesco Moraglia, suspended all religious ceremonies, including Ash Wednesday celebrations that mark the beginning of Lent.
At least two trade fairs were postponed in Milan, cornerstones of the city's economy. But women's fashion shows, with the exception of Armani, continued as scheduled on Sunday for large crowds, with few masks, The Associated Press reported. Giorgio Armani fashion house made the last minute decision to broadcast their shows from empty theaters.
Two older people who tested positive for the coronavirus were in intensive care at the municipal hospital in Venice.
In the regional capital of Milan, officials closed museums, schools, their cathedral and stopped religious and cultural events. Many other places have been closed, in addition to those that provide essential services, including most bars and clubs.
Fears that the city could be in quarantine triggered a race in supermarkets. At 5 pm. On Sunday, at least one supermarket had run out of fruits, vegetables, meat and almost all canned foods.
Some of the customers wore masks, and everyone seemed in a hurry to fill their carts with what was left on the shelves.
Vanessa Maiocchi, 45, said she was worried that her children had enough food. He was also worried that his brother, who has a weak immune system, could be more vulnerable, especially if his company forced him to go to work.
"At least in these cases," he said, "the state should intervene."
So far, the virus has killed three people in Italy, including a 78-year-old Veneto man who died Friday; an old woman who died in Crema on Sunday; and a 77-year-old woman who died at home in Casalpusterlengo and posthumously tested positive for the virus.
The Italian state, which leads the third largest economy in the eurozone, has not inspired much confidence lately, since it has been consumed by internal machinations. But health experts said they were more worried because the Italian health ministry seemed to have moved aggressively to prevent an outbreak, without success.
Francesco Passerini, the mayor of Codogno, said in an interview Sunday night that he had not yet received specific logistical instructions from Rome.
"Who will bring essential goods here?" he said. "Who will handle the provisions and medical transportation?"
Two military structures in Lombardy are preparing to become isolation camps. A military base in Rome has been housing evacuees from Wuhan, China, where the virus began, and Italian passengers from the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship that has been quarantined in Yokohama, Japan.
Closure procedures such as those in Lombardy will apply to other cities if new groups arise, authorities said. Quarantine measures will also apply to anyone who has close contact with someone who has the virus.
Elia Delmiglio, mayor of Casalpusterlengo, said people continued to enter and leave their city for most of Sunday.
"We obtained the decree, but not a precise schedule of when it will be implemented," he said.
But at the end of Sunday night, police began arriving to seal the city.
"People are worried," said Paolo Camia, a 55-year-old manager at a software company in Casalpusterlengo, who drove out of town with his blue surgical mask to take some pictures of police checkpoints. "Basically, we can't leave."
Jason Horowitz reported from Casalpusterlengo, Italy and Milan, and Elisabetta Povoledo reported from Rome. Katrin Bennhold contributed reports from Berlin, Constant Meheut from Paris and Emma Bubola from Milan.
