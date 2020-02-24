Eric Holder, the murderer of Nipsey Hussle, gets on YOUTUBE from prison!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10
Logo

A year ago, rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in Los Angeles. Police arrested one of Nipsey's rivals, Eric Holder, and accused him of murdering the legendary rapper.

Now, Nipsey's supposed killer, Eric Holder, is speaking, and claims he is INNOCENT.

Eric already pleaded not guilty to Nipsey's murder. The alleged gang member, who called himself "Sh * tty Cuz,quot;, is scheduled to go to trial in a few weeks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here