Eric Holder, the murderer of Nipsey Hussle, gets on YOUTUBE from prison!

A year ago, rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in Los Angeles. Police arrested one of Nipsey's rivals, Eric Holder, and accused him of murdering the legendary rapper.

Now, Nipsey's supposed killer, Eric Holder, is speaking, and claims he is INNOCENT.

Eric already pleaded not guilty to Nipsey's murder. The alleged gang member, who called himself "Sh * tty Cuz,quot;, is scheduled to go to trial in a few weeks.

But despite being blocked, Eric managed to appear in a popular YouTube podcast.

Eric called the podcast from prison, and seemed to want to clarify things, and tell his version of the story.

But at the last minute Eric changed his mind, telling the podcaster: "I'm on trial now, so I really can't speak."

But Eric promised the podcaster that he will give him an exclusive interview after the trial is over. "I am able to go to trial. After the trail, when I discover everything, I will call you safe."

