Eric Carmen – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Eric Carmen (born August 11, 1949 in Cleveland) is a singer / songwriter / pianist, first known in the 1970s as the lead singer of the pop / rock group The Raspberries from 1970-1974.

In 1976, he began working as a soloist. Between then and 1988, he recorded 8 times with three top 10 hits. Today's song was part of the soundtrack of the 1987 Vestron image, "Dirty Dancing," released in May of that year, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray. He reached # 4 and remained on the charts for sixteen weeks. He reached # 2 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary list. Carmen produced the song, while John DeNicola and Franke Previte wrote it. It was released on November 7, 1987 on the RCA Records label with 3:49.

Such a beautiful song!