Enter RHOBH's infamous dinner of hell

It is a rare occurrence, but there are some television moments that become instantly iconic. The real housewives of Beverly Hillsepisode of the first season, "The Dinner Party From Hell,quot; and Camille GrammerThe dinner that gave the episode its name is one of those moments. He is now infamous.
"Hell's dinner,quot; appeared a lot. There was half psychic Allison DuBois, taking one of Camille's drinks and smoking an electronic cigarette, counting Kyle Richards Her husband will never meet her emotionally and she can tell people when they will die. Then you had Faye Resnick being nicknamed "the morally corrupt Faye Resnick,quot; by Camille and joking: "I didn't spread!" about your Playboy session. Is RHOBH It had all the ingredients to become a classic, and the producers knew it.
While appearing in BravoCon, Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills producer Bill fritz He said that all the staff gets excited when images arrive, like what they received from dinner.
"We are fans. These shows are organized by 45 people in the field and 25 people in the publication, and we are all in this great team that unites him and everyone is as Bravo fans as you are." he said.
"When I saw Allison smoking the electronic cigarette, before his time to vape, these lines, you couldn't write these things. Nobody told us to write:" I know how he will die. "It was amazing," Fritz added.
The real housewives of Beverly Hills Now he's entering season 10, but Kyle remembers that dinner well and can remember what was going through his head when Allison was making his psychic predictions. "What a bitch!" Kyle laughed. “I mean, honestly, I was like,‘ Are you kidding me? ”Everything he said about me was wrong. But the funny thing is that Camille, Camille and I finished. And then I thought, "Well, maybe she's answering:" I don't know. "
That was the last time Kyle saw Allison DuBois, the inspiration behind the Medium drama starring Patricia Arquette. "She moved from Los Angeles after that. I think we scared her," Kyle said.
The rest? Their Housewives history.
