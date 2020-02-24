Englishman Jos Buttler says IPL is the ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML6a9406b8d1393351fc980cd3adbadd4811% %MINIFYHTML6a9406b8d1393351fc980cd3adbadd4812%

Buttler on the inclusion of Ben Foakes in the test squad: "The competition is excellent, it drives performance, it drives you to improve"





Jos Buttler believes that playing in the Indian Premier League will be the ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup at the end of the year.

The wicketkeeper-batsman of England re-formed with a brilliant half century in the decisive decision of the T20I series against South Africa in February and will be central to Eoin Morgan's plans as his attempt to add the T20 crown to the title of more than 50 that They won last year.

England has only six T20 more scheduled before the start of the tournament in Australia, but Buttler is one of the many players who will have the opportunity to hone their skills in the shortest international format as the IPL starts at the end of March, with the 60 live matches exclusively on Sky Sports.

"I think the IPL has had an impact as big as any other in my career," Buttler told Sky Sports. "It's an amazing place to learn and it's the best T20 competition in the world, all the best players play against each other and you share a dressing room with bright players from the past and present."

"It's a place where you can learn a lot, learn a lot about yourself and look towards the T20 World Cup in the not too distant future, the IPL is a great platform to prepare at the highest level."

Before joining Rajasthan Royals, where he will play alongside Ben Stokes and Tom Curran, Buttler will expect to return to the action test for England.

After a disappointing winter with the bat, the 29-year-old retained his place in the team for the two-game series in Sri Lanka and enjoys Ben Foakes of Surrey for the wicketkeeping position.

"For me, it's about concentrating on myself and being as good as I can be," Buttler said. "But obviously, the competition is excellent, it drives performance, it drives you to improve."

"We know what a great player Ben Foakes is, he also had a fantastic tour in Sri Lanka last time. It's an exciting time for the team."

