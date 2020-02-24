Eminem: & # 39; I am absolutely a guest in hip-hop & # 39;

Eminem surprised his fans during a recent interview in which he admitted that he is a guest in hip-hop, and agreed with rap enemy Lord Jamar, who has been affirming this for years.

Em visited the rapper's podcast Kxng Crooked, Crooks corner where he addressed the statement, not to mention Jamar's name:

"That's the funny thing. I don't know if I had the opportunity to say this yet. The funny thing is that, with all the meat of a certain person, I never said I wasn't a guest," he said. Distorted.

"I am absolutely a guest. I never said no. I never said I was the king of anything, right?"

He continued: "I don't want to be the king of hip-hop. Who the hell is the king of hip-hop? Is there a king of hip-hop? People would say: & # 39; Just because you sell most of the albums It doesn't mean you're the best. Although you can rap 40 million syllables, it doesn't mean you're the best. " I care more rhyming the syllables. I care more about crafts than any of the other things. "