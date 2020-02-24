Home Entertainment Eminem: & # 39; I am absolutely a guest in hip-hop &...

Eminem: & # 39; I am absolutely a guest in hip-hop & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Eminem surprised his fans during a recent interview in which he admitted that he is a guest in hip-hop, and agreed with rap enemy Lord Jamar, who has been affirming this for years.

Em visited the rapper's podcast Kxng Crooked, Crooks corner where he addressed the statement, not to mention Jamar's name:

"That's the funny thing. I don't know if I had the opportunity to say this yet. The funny thing is that, with all the meat of a certain person, I never said I wasn't a guest," he said. Distorted.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©