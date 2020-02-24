Emergency coronavirus budget request for the White House

WASHINGTON DC. – The White House is preparing an urgent budget request to address the deadly outbreak of coronavirus whose rapid spread is scaring financial markets and restricting international travel.

The request is still being developed, but it is likely to arrive this week, a senior administration official confirmed on Monday. The Department of Health and Human Services has already turned to a rapid response fund for emergency infectious diseases and is trying to transfer more than $ 130 million from other HHS accounts to fight the virus, but is pushing for more.

Among the needs are funds to reimburse the Pentagon, which is home to evacuees from China, who are required to undergo 14-day quarantines, at various military bases in California.

Democrats controlling the House of Representatives wrote to HHS Secretary Alex Azar earlier this month to request funds to help accelerate the development of a coronavirus vaccine, expand laboratory capacity and strengthen screening efforts in US entry points UU. Azar is scheduled to testify before the Senate Assignment Committee on Tuesday, and the US response. UU. The outbreak will surely be an important issue.

The White House budget office, headed by Russell Vought, a robust conservator, is working with HHS to shape the request, and the agency is looking for more than the White House is likely to approve. There is a receptive hearing for the application at Capitol Hill, although independent emergency spending bills can be difficult to pass, as they are invariably a target for lawmakers seeking complements.

The rapidly spreading virus has affected China's economy, where the virus originated, and cases are increasing rapidly in countries such as South Korea, Iran and Italy.

The official required anonymity because the request is not public.