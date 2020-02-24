Eddie Nketiah says Leeds' loan helped him prepare for the battle of Arsenal | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML142aa164d1fa01109f41fabe014b090911% %MINIFYHTML142aa164d1fa01109f41fabe014b090912%





Eddie Nketiah was withdrawn from his loan in Leeds in January

Eddie Nketiah believes that his difficult lending period with Leeds helped him prepare for the battle to become Mikel Arteta's first choice forward in Arsenal.

The 20-year-old scored his first goal of the season in the Premier League in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Everton.

Nketiah has started the last two games of the league with Arteta, who eliminated French international Alexandre Lacazette to accommodate the product of the academy.

"My experience in Leeds was good for me, I learned as a player," Nketiah said.

"I may not have played as much as I wanted, but I had good times when I was there when I entered and played. It's just about learning and developing."

"It started really well, obviously I went in and if you check my minute-to-goal ratio, it's pretty good, but obviously that's how things are."

"Sometimes the manager makes his decision and you have to deal with it. It's about learning from that environment. It's a very good environment to be, he (Marcelo Bielsa) is a very demanding coach and I learned a lot."

Nketiah scored five goals for Leeds

The England U21 international started just two championship games during his period on Elland Road.

Arsenal retired Nketiah in January, initially with the idea of ​​lending it to another second level club where he would have more minutes in the field.

According to reports, a move to Bristol City was close before the new chief Arteta chose to keep him at Emirates Stadium after being impressed with his training displays.

"I was a little 50:50 in letting me go anyway and I was 50:50 too," Nketiah added.

"Obviously I trained well and played my usual game, I try to give everything in training and treat it like a game."

"He likes this mentality and, obviously, the quality I have, I try to show that. It's just about working hard, I'm grateful that he has given me the opportunity he has and I just want to keep learning."

"He is a great coach and has a real determination to help and improve players, young players and also older players. I just want to keep learning from him, make sure my mindset is correct every day and keep improving."

"I am grateful to be here at Arsenal, my local club, and the coach has shown a lot of faith in me."

"Mikel thought it was better for me to stay and I accepted. Now it worked well for me. I'm competing and fighting for a place. That's what I'm going to keep doing for the rest of the season."