East Timor Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak resigns while coalition collapses | East Timor News

The East Timor prime minister sent a letter of resignation to the president, he said on Tuesday, while the small nation of Southeast Asia faces a new political instability after the collapse of a coalition that supports it in Parliament.

"I sent a letter (of resignation) to the president," Taur Matan Ruak told reporters after meeting with President Francisco Guterres.

%MINIFYHTML4119ce538132dc3153110bdb18b8436c11% %MINIFYHTML4119ce538132dc3153110bdb18b8436c12%

He said he was prepared to remain in office until the resignation "to guarantee government activities in our country,quot; was accepted.

Ruak has only served as prime minister since June 2018, after the collapse of two previous governments.

East Timor is one of the poorest countries in the world.

When Indonesia finally left in 1999 after an independence referendum overseen by the UN, more than 80 percent of the country's infrastructure had been destroyed.

The country became completely independent in 2002 after three years of UN administration.