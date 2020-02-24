East Libyan lawmakers withdraw from Geneva peace talks | News

%MINIFYHTMLf782ca6596f7d8cc7d78f101d686c00a11% %MINIFYHTMLf782ca6596f7d8cc7d78f101d686c00a12%

A Libyan parliamentary delegation affiliated with the Eastern base Libyan National army (LNA) He suspended his participation in the United Nations-sponsored peace talks with representatives of the country's internationally recognized government.

Ahmaida Erouhma, who heads the Geneva committee on the east side, said Monday that his faction's refusal to participate in the negotiations is due to the UN's approval of only eight of the 13 names that his side presented to the delegation.

The development occurred only a few hours after the UN mission in Libya said in a statement that high-ranking military figures from both sides agreed to submit a draft ceasefire agreement to their leaders before meeting again next month. .

The UN had planned to bring together lawmakers from both sides of the Libyan conflict on Wednesday to end the fight for Tripoli as part of a dialogue that covers military, political and economic issues.

Meanwhile, the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Libya, recognized internationally, described led by renegade Military commander Khalifa Haftar, who heads the LNA, as a "war criminal,quot; and demanded that he withdraw his forces by threatening the capital.

"The whole world has been able to see the escalation in hostilities and attacks against the capital, Tripoli, since April 4, 2019," GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj told the Human Rights Council of the UN in Geneva.

"We have repeatedly requested that investigation commissions be established to investigate violations, forced displacements, arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial executions," al-Serraj said.

& # 39; This is inhuman & # 39;

The government, which almost abandoned the Geneva talks last week, blamed Haftar forces for bombing the port of Tripoli shortly after negotiations began.

Charles Stratford of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tripoli, said that UN mediation efforts had failed to gain acceptance from either side.

"All evidence would suggest that they have reached very little, if anything," he said. "The UN said it delivered what they described as a draft agreement to both parties."

"The government recognized by the UN said it was not happy at all, regretting that there was nothing concrete enough to want to participate on Wednesday in the scheduled talks on the political road."

"An hour later, the Haftar side in Benghazi said they were not going to participate in those talks."

Several rounds of discussions focusing on economic issues, including a fairer distribution of oil wealth in Libya, have also taken place in Egypt and Tunisia.

The UN envoy, Ghassan Salame, who planned to meet with al-Sarraj on Monday, said political discussions would continue despite hostilities on the ground.

But Libyan Foreign Minister Mohammed Syala He said the GNA had not yet received an invitation to attend and it remains to be seen if the talks will continue.

Libya has been in crisis since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that killed leader Muammar Gaddafi, with rival armed factions still competing for power.

In the last outbreak of fighting, Haftar launched an offensive in Tripoli last April. But after rapid advances, its forces stagnated at the edges of the capital.

The fight has killed more than 1,000 people and displaced some 140,000, according to the UN.