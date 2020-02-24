Eagan police investigate double fatal accident – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Eagan police say they are investigating a double fatal accident on Monday morning.

According to police, the accident between two SUV vehicles happened on Johnny Cake Ridge Road, south of Sherwood Way.

%MINIFYHTMLf004367e68fff66ef7df51e0c3b272f911% %MINIFYHTMLf004367e68fff66ef7df51e0c3b272f912%

Both drivers were found insensitive and then declared dead at the scene. There were no passengers involved.

Police say the roads will remain closed for several hours while officers process the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol will attend the investigation.

Up News Info Bill Hudson reports that the speed limit along this stretch of road is 45 mph.

A nearby resident told Up News Info that there have been other accidents along this stretch of road, stating that people often run along this corridor, which borders Lebanon Hills Regional Park.

The driver's name will not be released until family notification.

This is a story in development, so check for more.