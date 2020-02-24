Dwyane Wade says he was afraid that Gabrielle Union would not survive after so many fights and miscarriages of IVF

%MINIFYHTMLae58cce34b77dd69f9f93ee427df61bc11% %MINIFYHTMLae58cce34b77dd69f9f93ee427df61bc12%

The married couple talked about their heartbreaking and even scary journey to have a child together. As you may know, before finally resorting to subrogation to bring her little daughter into the world, Gabrielle Union suffered so many IVFs and so many miscarriages that Dwyane Wade feared she would die!

In his new ESPN documentary entitled "Unexpected Life," the NBA star revealed that even doctors feared for his safety.

Obviously, the beloved husband was also really worried about his health and safety, so when doctors told them that they would risk his life to continue with the treatments, they chose to use a substitute.

Watching I'm watching my wife go through a lot physically. You are sitting with the doctors and they tell you: & # 39; You can do this and that, but the risk of your surviving & # 39 ;. It became a point where I said: & # 39; Oh, wait, now I could lose you. This process & # 39; & # 39 ;, recalled thinking.

In the midst of all that risk, Wade realized that "there is not only one way to have your family." We started having conversations and we thought, "What are the other options? And the other one became subrogation."

Of course, that road also had difficulties, Gabrielle admitted that she had trouble getting used to the idea that another woman would give birth to her son.

"The first thing I had was that, even if it happened with a surrogate mother, it couldn't be a,quot; real mother. "It only took me a long time to say," Come on, let's try. "& # 39;

As you know, Gabrielle and Dwyane became Kaavia James Wade's proud parents in November 2018 and could not be happier.

While she is her fourth addition to the family, she is Gabrielle's first daughter.



