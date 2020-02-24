Dwyane Wade reflects on friendship with Kobe Bryant during Heat Jersey retreat

The NBA legend, Dwyane Wade, was at Dwyane Wade, reminiscent of Kobe Bryant in his retirement from Hersey, which took place at the AmericanAirlines Arena. – and shared some good memories of his late friend, Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe said that the most important thing is to try to inspire others so they can be great at whatever they try to do," Wade said according to ESPN. "I hope I have inspired you. Thank you for making me part of your legacy. Please, I know you are a big part of mine."

Wade continued: "The impact that Kobe's step has had on me and on so many others is that it made us sit and stop. Life is very fast. We move at a rapid pace. It made me enjoy the moment more. It was done I want create more memories. It definitely puts many things in perspective. As athletes, we are seen as superheroes. We saw Kobe as a superhero. "

Wade added: "That moment has touched us all and will continue to do so. Kobe was leading the way: he retired and showed us in his next act after retirement that you can also master that. He dominated basketball, dominated being an amazing father, he dominated being a husband, he dominated being a creator. He was showing us the way and now we don't have that. So I have a responsibility to be that guy and show the way for the next generation. "

Watch the full speech below.