Dwyane Wade feared that & # 39; A Ton & # 39; Miscarriages could kill wife Gabrielle Union

%MINIFYHTML94d381c5f522b5d8073d3fffe4e6761e11% %MINIFYHTML94d381c5f522b5d8073d3fffe4e6761e12%

Instagram

The legend of Miami Heat and the actress of & # 39; The best of Los Angeles & # 39; They had gone through several miscarriages before they finally received their first child together, Kaavia James Wade, in a substitute in 2018.

Up News Info –

Dwyane Wade Y Gabrielle UnionThe baby's journey is not easy. The couple had gone through several miscarriages before they finally received baby Kaavia James Wade through a substitute in 2018. On Sunday, February 23, her new ESPN documentary premiered "Unexpected life", the NBA star revealed that he was very concerned about his wife's health as they explored all the options for having a child.

"I am watching my wife go through many things physically," Dwyane shared. "You are sitting with the doctors and they tell you, & # 39; You can do this and that, but the risk of you surviving & # 39 ;. – It became a point where I said: & # 39; Oh, wait, now I could lose you in this process & # 39; ", he continued saying about his pregnancy journey, which included many failed IVF cycles.

%MINIFYHTML94d381c5f522b5d8073d3fffe4e6761e13% %MINIFYHTML94d381c5f522b5d8073d3fffe4e6761e14%

Gabrielle also detailed the difficulties they experienced during the trip. "When Dwyane and I started trying, we were very excited," he said, and admitted: "So there were a lot of pregnancies and positive test results, and then poof. Usually around the 6-8 mark. weeks. Obviously, I knew it wasn't him and he literally stayed that way for years. I almost started waiting for defeat, "Gabrielle said.

%MINIFYHTML94d381c5f522b5d8073d3fffe4e6761e15% %MINIFYHTML94d381c5f522b5d8073d3fffe4e6761e16%

Later, the 38-year-old athlete realized that “there is not only one way to have his family,” and he decided to take a different path to expand his family. ”We started having conversations and we thought: & # 39; What is the other? Options? And the other became subrogation, "he explained.

However, Gabrielle admitted on air dates that she still wanted to have a child naturally. "My immediate thing was that, even if I do it with a surrogate mother, I can't be a & # 39; true mother & # 39;. It only took a long time to say: & # 39; Let's go for it, let's try & # 39; , "the"The best of L.A."The actress, who had 8-9 miscarriages before, said.

Fortunately, the couple are now happy and proud parents of Kaavia, who was born on November 7, 2018 through a substitute. "On 11/7 it will be forever engraved in our hearts as the most charming day of all lovely days. Welcome to the party, sweet girl!" Gabrielle wrote on Instagram at the time while announcing the arrival of her first child together.