Driver hits the car against the crowd of the German carnival

BERLIN – A man who drove his car against a crowd on Monday at a carnival meeting in the German city of Volkmarsen, injuring several people, was arrested at the scene, police said.

It was not clear if he drove his car against the crowd on purpose or if it was an accident.

%MINIFYHTMLf7a2c6f0160287070830fa4c9707199011% %MINIFYHTMLf7a2c6f0160287070830fa4c9707199012%

The regional police in North Hesse, which includes Volkmarsen, said it had opened an investigation into the accident, saying it could have been intentional or caused by a technical problem in the vehicle or a medical emergency.

"At the moment we are still looking for all possibilities," said Frank Siebert, a spokesman for the police in North Hesse.

Authorities canceled all other carnival parades throughout the state after the accident.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Carnival Monday, when thousands of Germans dress and fill the streets for carnival parades, which are particularly popular in Roman Catholic regions in the west and south of the country. A silver Mercedes Station truck drove around a barrier and entered the crowd, said Waldeckische Landeszeitung, a regional newspaper.