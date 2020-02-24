Drew Carey talks about Amie Harwick after her ex boyfriend allegedly threw her from a balcony

About a week ago, Drew Carey's ex-girlfriend, Amie Harwick, plummeted until her death after her ex-boyfriend threw her off the balcony. Today reports that Drew Carey addressed the tragic death of his old flame on his SiriusXM radio show, Drew Carey & # 39; s Friday Night Freak-Out.

Drew started the show with a message, revealing to his audience that he wanted them to know that his ex-fiancee had been tragically killed just one day before recording the episode. Drew admitted that he didn't want people to think he was just ignoring what had happened to him.

At the conclusion of the episode, Drew dedicated a complete set of clues to Harwick, commemorating his life and the time they spent together when they were in a relationship. According to Carey, he and Amie had a relationship in 2018.

He described her as a sex therapist and a mental health advocate, admitting that she was a "beautiful and funny,quot; person. The price is ok Star claimed he had a Ph.D. and a master's degree, and he was very "in love with her,quot;.

Drew states that he used to send him lists of songs for his show, and that he often dedicated sets while they were in a relationship. Paraphrasing the TV show host, many of the songs they heard together were very important. For that reason, he chose to share them with the audience.

Despite the fact that they broke their engagement two years ago, Carey says he still loved her very much. "I could never hear these songs against it without thinking about it, so this next set is for Amie Harwick," the host concluded, stating that she did not deserve to die.

As previously reported, Harwick was killed on February 15, before officers arrived at his home around 1:00 a.m. Police were called after complaints of a female scream. When they finally arrived, they discovered Amie on the floor outside a three-story balcony.

After being rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead because of her injuries. Gareth Pursehouse was her ex-boyfriend, and at that time, a restraining order had just been lifted. His death was a big surprise for everyone, including Carey, who announced that he would take a few weeks off.



