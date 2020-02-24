Drew Carey says he murdered Amie Harwick & # 39; afraid of death & # 39; of her ex boyfriend

%MINIFYHTMLa4441882517fd2e58f505b315ce7817111% %MINIFYHTMLa4441882517fd2e58f505b315ce7817112%

In honor of his ex-fiancee, the comedian and television personality also presented a playlist he created for her in 2018 during the February 21 broadcast of his Sirius XM radio show.

The alleged murderer of the murdered sex therapist Amie Harwick harassed her for a decade, according to her ex-girlfriend, Drew Carey.

The devastated comedian and television personality honored his late ex during his radio show Sirius XM on Friday night (February 21), sobbing when he presented a playlist he created for Harwick when they were together in 2018.

He revealed that he had "a mortal fear" of Gareth Pursehouse, a former boyfriend accused of his murder.

Pursehouse faced Harwick at the XBiz adult industry awards ceremony in Los Angeles in January, according to reports. She alerted the police officers, but they couldn't do anything at that time.

"Gareth knew that Amie was going to be in XBiz. He stalked her there and went crazy," the adult actress said. Jasmine St. Claire He says. "He was at the awards working as a photographer, but his behavior was abusive and threatening. He was screaming and screaming."

"Amie told me after the incident that she was afraid he would appear in her house. She went to the police, but they didn't take it seriously. She was really obsessed with her."

Harwick, 38, fell to his death from his third-floor balcony at the beginning of February 15 during an alleged fight with Pursehouse.

Honoring his ex-fiancee on his "Friday Night Freak-Out" program on Little Steven's "Underground Garage" on Sirius XM, Carey said Harwick was terrified of Pursehouse, with whom she had previously dated.

He added: "In September 2018, I was in a beautiful, excellent and best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick. She was a sexual therapist and mental health advocate. She had a doctorate and a master's degree, and she was beautiful. and funny, I deeply worried people and improved their lives and it was a joy to be with her, I was so in love with her.

"I just want to say, I'm so broken. Even after we finished, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me too."

The devastated Carey, who also presents the American television show "The Price is Right," announced plans to take two weeks off and added: "I am really not in a position to work or entertain anyone at this time."