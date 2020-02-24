Home Entertainment Drake reveals that he is working on a new album

Drake fans will be happy to know that the Canadian rapper is currently in the studio working hard on his new album.

Drizzy attended the Toronto Raptors versus Phoenix Suns, where he was interviewed and shared the news.

"I'm here, I'm working hard, you know. I'm hiding trying to finish an album," he shared. "My last album was high volume. I had to say something like this: Notorious BIG released this album, and the proportion of songs versus just important songs was so incredible that I wanted to pose a challenge, you know. I hate getting old myself, but I've been doing this for more than 10 years too. Sometimes you have to set a small goal to keep it interesting. "

