Dow sinks more than 1,000 points as the coronavirus spreads

%MINIFYHTML9e6fd316a01d0e885164d9aac066916111% %MINIFYHTML9e6fd316a01d0e885164d9aac066916112%

The US stock markets UU. They experienced a strong liquidation on Monday when coronavirus disease spread far beyond China, which generated fears about its economic impact on several continents. Authorities in Italy they are fighting the first major outbreak of the disease in Europe, while the president of South Korea said he is putting his country on high alert to fight contagion.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points, or about 3.6%, to around 27,950 as of 1 p.m. Eastern time on Monday. Other indices registered equally significant declines at noon, including the technological Nasdaq (with a decrease of 4% from 1 p.m.) and the broadest share index of the S,amp;P 500 (with a decrease of 3.6%).

%MINIFYHTML9e6fd316a01d0e885164d9aac066916113% %MINIFYHTML9e6fd316a01d0e885164d9aac066916114%

The finance ministers of the Group of the 20 leading economies warned during a meeting in Saudi Arabia over the weekend that the coronavirus outbreak could pose a greater threat to the global economy than expected, Bloomberg reported.

%MINIFYHTML9e6fd316a01d0e885164d9aac066916115% %MINIFYHTML9e6fd316a01d0e885164d9aac066916116% Coronavirus ›

More in Coronavirus



Global economic growth could fall more than $ 1 billion if the disease, officially known as Covid-19, continues to spread and becomes a global pandemic, Oxford Economics said last week before the outbreaks spread in South Korea and Italy.

"There was no respite during the weekend, as G20 Finance Ministers expressed concern about Riyadh's growth, and new coronavirus groups appeared internationally," wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. , in a research note.

The hope of a V-shaped recovery in the global economy, which assumed a rapid resolution for the outbreak of coronavirus, seems to have vanished amid reports that the disease is spreading, he added. That is causing the stock to accumulate, while investors rush to "shelter assets,quot; such as US Treasury bonds and gold, Halley said.

Multiple countries see a sharp increase in coronavirus cases

Meanwhile, China also reported hundreds more infections for a total of approximately 77,000 across the country, and Iran increased its number of deaths from the disease to eight, the highest number outside of China. While the number of patients worldwide is increasing, some disease groups have shown no link with China and experts are struggling to track where those groups began.

The price of gold, seen as a safe haven in times of danger, increased $ 35.80 to $ 1,684.60 per ounce, its highest level in seven years, according to the Associated Press.

Coronavirus outbreak in Italy

The governor of the Italian region of northern Lombardy, which includes the nation's financial capital, Milan, said Sunday that the number of confirmed cases was 110. Italy now has 152 cases, the largest number outside of Asia, including three deaths, the most recent on Sunday. .

Venice, which is full of tourists for Carnival events, reported its first two cases, said the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, whose region includes the city of the lagoon. It was not immediately known if the two infected had participated in the Carnival festivities, but the authorities announced that all Carnival events had been canceled.

The World Health Organization warns that the window to stop the coronavirus epidemic is shrinking

The major league football matches in the affected region were also suspended, while cinemas and theaters were also closed, including the legendary Milan La Scala.

A global outbreak could lead to a significant dent in world economic production, Oxford Economics projected last week. If COVID-19 expands beyond Asia and takes root in other countries, global growth would fall $ 1.1 billion, or approximately 1.3%, the research firm estimated.