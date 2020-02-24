Doja Cat denies taking drugs during a recent Instagram full of vociferous

%MINIFYHTMLc2d613eefdbaf0c9d7cdf0f78d9a876b11% %MINIFYHTMLc2d613eefdbaf0c9d7cdf0f78d9a876b12%

However, fans are not completely convinced by their explanation, as a fan points out that the singer of & # 39; Juicy & # 39; 24-year-old seemed a bit shaky during the broadcast on Thursday, February 20.

Doja Cat He broke his silence after the accusation that he was taking coccaine during his recent Instagram Live. The singer of "Juicy" went to Twitter to address the issue in tweets now removed, denying the accusation.

"Lol, people think I use drugs," Doja wrote in the Blue Bird app. "I think I was afraid of having boogers, but if you want to be worried that I drink cocaine, that's fine, at least that matters to you. That's good of you."

He continued explaining why it looked like he was touching his nose, "I always have a dookie hanging from my nose and I have to pick it up a lot because I catch a cold by dressing like crap all the time. Have you ever seen me?" in a sweater? No. That's why I'm digging my fuck in the face. "

However, fans were not completely convinced by his explanation. A fan said she looked "trembling lil" during the broadcast on Thursday, February 20. In response to the tweet, Doja, who previously said she was drunk that night, clarified that she was really beaten that night. "I had to get an IV for alcohol poisoning shortly after that. I drank too much. That's why I look terribly bad."

During Live, rapper Russ He left some comments, which led the 24-year-old clown to tell him that he didn't care if he produced his own music. "Don't get me wrong, I would braid your hair for days," he released. "I'm going to fuck you, but … shut up!"

Russ laughed at his incoherent rambling. "Lmao, this was our exact dm 2 years ago. I love it," he wrote. "Mood." The lyricist for "Zoo" also gave his video a "6-star review."

Earlier in the video, Doja criticized people for trying to face rappers like Nicki Minaj, Cardi BY Azealia Banks one against the other. "It's the dumbest thing," he said. "I understand, it's fun and interesting, but it's interesting to some extent …"

Then he sang high praise for Nicki. "It has been implanted so deeply in all of us, in music, in rap and in hip-hop, in such a way that people have underestimated it and I don't think that's right," he said. "I don't think that is natural. I feel there is a strange and cheesy way."