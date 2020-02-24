Disney Plus announces pre-order discounts for Europe

Disney is discounting the price of an annual subscription to its broadcast service in Europe, before its regional launch on March 24. Customers who subscribe before March 23 will get £ 10, or € 10, of the one-year subscription price, reducing the annual cost to £ 49.99 or € 59.99. The promotion does not apply in the Netherlands, where the service has already been activated.

At £ 49.99 per year, the price equals about £ 4 / € 5 per month, which compares with £ 5.99 / € 6.99 per month at its usual price (monthly subscriptions do not receive a discount prior to the similar release). In the USA In the US, the service offered a similar reduction, while partnering with Verizon to offer one year of service for free with certain plans.

%MINIFYHTML9cd19e8b3d19e0e8d7ff156104ed562e11% %MINIFYHTML9cd19e8b3d19e0e8d7ff156104ed562e12%

Despite how close the European launch of Disney Plus is now, there is still some confusion about what content will be available on the service at the launch. Disney has not yet confirmed if The Simpsons It will be available to broadcast on the service in the UK, and it is not clear whether The Mandalorian It will be available at once or if you will receive a staggered release schedule as you did in the US. UU. (We have contacted Disney to confirm it).

Other Disney Plus titles that are coming to service in Europe include High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The world according to Jeff Goldblumand a real action version of The Lady and the Tramp.

The service had a successful launch in the United States, where it exceeded 10 million subscribers on its first day. It had more than 28 million subscribers earlier this month, well beyond analyst predictions of between 10 and 18 million subscribers in its first year.