Discussion points: Law professor David Schultz evaluates the presidential decisive changes before Super Tuesday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With a great victory in Nevada, Senator Bernie Sanders is the favorite for the Democratic nomination.

Sanders won in New Hampshire and seems to have crushed the rest of the field in Nevada.

The next contest is South Carolina on Saturday, February 29. He is running second behind Vice President Biden. But polls show that Sanders’s biggest opportunity to take the lead firmly is Super Tuesday, which is March 3.

It is a day when 14 states, including Minnesota, go to the polls: more than 1300 delegates are at stake, that is, 34% of the total delegates. 1,990 delegates are needed to win the nomination.

If Sanders does it as well as the polls suggest Super Tuesday, his leadership could become insurmountable. But there are questions about whether Sanders, who calls himself a Socialist Democrat, can defeat President Trump in the general election.

Professor David Schultz of Hamline University has written a book on presidential oscillating states. He was invited at Up News Info Sunday Morning.

"Sanders says I can move to the left and bring voters deprived of their rights," Schultz said. "Everyone thought that Trump had no chance of obtaining the nomination, no chance of winning, but it is an oscillating state strategy for the general elections, it was a divided Republican party that goes through the primaries, the same conditions are being settling for Sanders now with Democrats like Trump four years ago. "

The strong demonstration of Senator Sanders comes when the news that US intelligence. UU. He informed him that Russia is trying to help his campaign. Sanders responded that Vladimir Putin should stay out of US elections.

US intelligence also informed Congress that Russia is also trying to help President Trump win re-election. The president has said again that he does not believe Russia is trying to help him.