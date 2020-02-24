Dillian Whyte says Tyson Fury will try to avoid the fight for the mandatory WBC title, but promises to "knock him down,quot; | Boxing News





Dillian Whyte is a mandatory challenger for the Tyson Fury WBC belt

Dillian Whyte says Tyson Fury will try to avoid a fight for the mandatory WBC title, but has promised to "knock him down,quot; if the new WBC champion accepts a British battle.

Brixton's man has been denied a long-awaited grudge fight with Deontay Wilder after Fury ripped off the American WBC belt with an impressive victory in the strike in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Fury is waiting to see if Wilder will exercise an immediate revenge clause, while there is new speculation about an undisputed fight for the world title with Anthony Joshua, but Whyte says he deserves to receive the next fight for the WBC title.

"Listen, he should fight me later, no matter what he thinks, what AJ thinks," said Whyte, who already secured a guaranteed WBC title by February 2021.

"I deserve it. I've worked hard for my chance for the title and I'm still fighting and I'm still risking my position. I've been the number one contender for years now. They shouldn't fight anyone else besides me. I've & # 39; I've done everything that is required of me, so now it's my turn.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they haven't started talking about the fight (by Anthony Joshua). Fury won't face me, unless I'm put in a position where I have to face it."

"Listen, we've already tried to fight Fury for the belt & # 39; Diamond & # 39; when Deontay Wilder was champion. The CMB's belt & # 39; Diamond & # 39; is a belt better ranked than the regular world title of the WBC Fury asked for that, WBC gave him and me the belt, and then rejected the fight.

"Everyone is going to say: & # 39; He just beat Wilder & # 39; that doesn't mean shit. This is boxing and the styles make fights. Tyson Fury knows I have what it takes to beat him."

Whyte has already exchanged blows with Fury in combat and & # 39; The Body Snatcher & # 39; He firmly believes that he is the man who will ruin the unbeaten record of 31 fights of his British rival.

"Fury shakes his head well, but he has a large body," Whyte said. "Keep aiming at his body and push it back. You have to put leather on it and hit it hard against the body. That's where you wear it. If you hit it against the body with enough force and consistency you tear it down."

"All the heavyweights know that I am going to give them a hard job, because I always come to leave it on the line. You know me, if I have few points, I will start to take it out.

Whyte and Wilder had been involved in a bitter dispute when the Londoner was frustrated in his quest for a fight for the WBC title.

After he was denied the opportunity to inflict Wilder's first defeat, Whyte urged the Alabama man not to complain after the cornerman threw in the towel in the seventh round.

"This is the reason why Deontay Wilder didn't want to fight me all this time, because I knew I would beat him," Whyte said.

"Fury can knock him down with a blow to the body. What would he do if he hit him on the body? He knew how to beat Deontay.

"You have to put him in the rear, you must make him think and try to use his brain, because from the point of view of boxing, he has no brain to use. His boxing skills are terrible." If you can avoid his power shots and back him up, then he doesn't know what to do, he gets lost and that's what I've been saying all this time.

"He gained weight, but his body was still small. Fury basically tickled the body and knocked him down. Imagine if I punch him with all the power."

"To be honest, I never expected Tyson to be so aggressive from the start. I thought he would have worked a little on it. It was the perfect game plan."

"I think they should have stopped the fight before. He received too much punishment."

"I was happy. It was destroyed and now it's going to make excuses on my legs: this, my legs were that. No, they hit you. They really hit you. What happened to him is worse than being knocked out." He was hit correctly. "