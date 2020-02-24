Diddy talks while going under the knife for the fourth surgery in 2 years!

Music mogul Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs has revealed that he is now under the knife for the fourth time in just two years.

Diddy revealed the news to his fans through a video filmed in the hospital, which included a hospital cap and hat:

"I just found out yesterday, I was pressured for today," Combs said in the clip. "Pray for you, I will see you all next time and invent you."

Diddy said he feels he is "one of the most accident-prone people in the world."

"I'm awkward. I stumble. I fall. I fall into holes. It's always been like this. This is my fourth surgery in two years. I've had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it's quad. At the end of the day, this is the work of God to delay me, take better care of the body and eat well, and simply stop treating my body like a machine, "he continued.

"This is amazing. I did it by accident."

Watch the clip below.