Home Entertainment Diddy talks while going under the knife for the fourth surgery in...

Diddy talks while going under the knife for the fourth surgery in 2 years!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Music mogul Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs has revealed that he is now under the knife for the fourth time in just two years.

Diddy revealed the news to his fans through a video filmed in the hospital, which included a hospital cap and hat:

"I just found out yesterday, I was pressured for today," Combs said in the clip. "Pray for you, I will see you all next time and invent you."

Diddy said he feels he is "one of the most accident-prone people in the world."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©