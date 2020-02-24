Deontay Wilder says the outfit cost him the victory in the rematch of Tyson Fury | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML3ed6bee4b56faa95dc043722dbafef4411% %MINIFYHTML3ed6bee4b56faa95dc043722dbafef4412%





Deontay Wilder entered the ring for his rematch with Tyson Fury wearing a costume that says he weighed 40 pounds

Deontay Wilder has blamed the extravagant suit he wore during his walk for his loss to Tyson Fury in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The previously undefeated American entered the ring in Las Vegas with a 40-pound outfit designed to celebrate Black History Month.

Fury stopped him in the seventh round after assistant coach Mark Breland threw in the towel.

Wilder was shot down by a Fury right hand in the third round and again by a body shot in the fifth.

The 34-year-old man also fell twice and seemed to have problems with his balance.

Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round at the MGM Grand

Speaking to Yahoo Sports After losing his WBC title, Wilder said: "It didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is that my uniform was too heavy for me."

"I had no legs since the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were shot completely."

"A lot of people told me:" It seemed like something was wrong with you. "Something is, but when you're in the ring, you have to bluff a lot of things.

"I tried my best to do it. I knew I didn't have my legs because of my uniform. I could only put it (for the first time) last night, but I didn't think I was going to do it. Being so heavy

"I weighed 40, 40 pounds with the helmet and all the batteries. I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put it before anything else."