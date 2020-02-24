Deontay Wilder reevaluates the role of the coach who threw a towel: "I'd rather die in the ring,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLdaffc1c54942480036bf4faf77d739b611% %MINIFYHTMLdaffc1c54942480036bf4faf77d739b612%

Deontay Wilder has not been shy in literally fighting to the death in a boxing ring. That's why the Bronze Bomber said assistant coach Mark Breland was wrong to throw in the towel during Saturday's heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury, which resulted in Wilder's first defeat in his career.

"I have told you many times that if someone throws my towel, there will be consequences," Wilder he told athletic In an interview on Monday.

"I'd rather die in the ring than throw in the towel," he said. "I am a warrior. If I say that I go there to try to kill a man, I accept that in return he will also have to kill me."

Wilder's corner ended the long-awaited standoff against undefeated heavyweight Tyson Fury in the seventh round. It was clear that Fury had been in control since the second round. Wilder was bleeding from his ear and mouth and seemed unstable in his legs when Breland threw in the towel. He was taken to a hospital after the fight and received stitches in his ear, according to head coach Jay Deas.

However, Wilder is known for having the most devastating right hand in all boxing: 41 of his 42 career wins have been by knockout, and it is a common saying that Wilder can end a fight at any time. He almost succeeded in the first fight between the two, which Fury also dominated, but ended in a draw after Wilder recovered late to take down Fury.

The most likely result for a victory at Wilder was always a knockout. Although Fury had been dominant, a strong blow to Fury could erase the entire scorecard and make Wilder continue his reign as head of the WBC. It was also clear that Wilder was not in physical condition that made a KO more than a long shot.

Wilder said immediately after the fight that the best fighter won. The cameras surprised him by asking Breland why he threw in the towel and said he disagreed with that decision.

The Bronze Bomber staggered in the rounds before the fight was called in the seventh. He clung to the rope for stability, and Wilder explained that there was a reason he didn't have his usual strength under his legs. Wilder left for the opening presentations of the fight with a costume that weighed 45 pounds.

The full body costume was in celebration of Black History Month, Wilder said. His entry involved walking with the extra weight for a few minutes, while Fury was taken to the ring while sitting on a pitch.

The loss also comes with the opportunity to exercise a rematch clause, which Wilder

he told Athletic that he will. It is not known when, but it seems that we are heading towards Wilder vs. Fury 3.