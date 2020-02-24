Denver City Council does not revoke Mayor Hancock's veto to repeal the pit bull ban

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock nailed the last nail into the coffin of an attempt by the City Council to repeal the city's pit bull ban Monday night.

Citing fear of irresponsible pet owners, in case the revocation is approved, Hancock vetoed the measure of councilman Chris Herndon, which the council approved earlier this month by a very thin margin. The veto was Hancock's first in three terms.

Herndon expressed disappointment at the mayor's decision and said he took it by surprise.

"Not once did the third floor come to me and he said:" Let's have a conversation, "said Herndon.

Finally, the councilman could not wake up the nine votes necessary to overcome the veto. He still took the time to list expert organizations that support the end of such bans and listed cities across the country that have already revoked their own pit bull bans.

"I am getting to the point where I am running out of sources, large and small, to say that is why we should be doing this," he said.

However, Herndon's search is far from over. Work is now underway to place a similar initiative on the November 2020 ballot, he said.

Council members, Amanda Sawyer, Kevin Flynn and others said they could be persuaded to support Herndon's issue for voting with some adjustments.

For its support, the repeal must be combined with increased funding for Denver Animal Protection to ensure compliance and enforcement, Sawyer said.

Flynn said that for him, the measure should also require pit bull owners to have civil liability insurance in case their dog attacks.

Although a public hearing did not accompany Monday's vote, the people in favor and against the Herndon measure sat in the council chambers. Several spoke during public comments before the meeting began. The vote was received silently by the crowd, many of whom quickly left the chambers.

Certainly, the council members were pushed in each direction every step of the way, although the pressure intensified in recent weeks.

Emails, messages and phone calls flooded council members who opposed the measure. Some offered support, others asked them to reconsider.

Even Governor Jared Polis entered the conversation. And on Sunday, Hollywood star Justin Theroux intervened on Instagram, asking Sawyer to reverse his vote.

"I implore you to vote on behalf of the pit bulls currently in their shelters and living in the shadows of Denver as a result of the Denver ban," wrote Theroux. "All they want is the right to be available for the adoption of their shelter facilities, register, microchip and be LEGAL."

In its publication, Theroux labeled Replace Denver BSL, a local organization designed to end city-specific race legislation. Co-founder Shira Hereld said that since Theroux, who lives in New York City, posted the message, the local organization gained more than 400 new followers.

Additional attention could be useful to push for a similar revocation on the November ballot.

The Denver resident and his father Paul Vranas led much of the public opposition to Herndon's measure and said he and others would fervently fight the measure if it reached the ballots unchanged.

However, Vranas said he and others could support a measure on the ballot if it is changed to provide education, higher and reasonable levels of pet registration, promote responsible ownership and compliance with leash laws.