Demi Burnett from Bachelor Nation straddles her new boyfriend in Steamy Photo

Demi burnett He has found his partner.

The Bachelor student introduced her followers to her new love, Slater davis, via Instagram on Saturday. The reality star shared a picture of her packing on the PDA with the musician during her 25th birthday celebration.

"The gift I never knew I needed," he captioned the sweet snapshot.

Of course, many of his fans and members of Bachelor Nation were excited about the news.

"I make millions of dollars,quot; Katie Morton He wrote in the comments section.

"My heart has broken,quot; Onyeka Ehie additional.

Burnett also posted a photo of the couple kissing the sun on Sunday.

"At first glance he looks naked hahaha," he joked in the caption.

In addition, Burnett posted a picture of Davis sleeping.

"Stalking Frozen 2 since my boyfriend is sleeping hahaha, "he also tweeted.

Davis also made the Instagram relationship official.

"Baby, look at me," the artist captioned an image of the couple overlooking Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.