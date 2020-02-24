Days before the Becker fire, the Northern Metals Minneapolis plant was cited for several fire code violations – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe5d72bb3ddce7783d1b6f9c99339919b11% %MINIFYHTMLe5d72bb3ddce7783d1b6f9c99339919b12%

– A massive fire burned in Northern Metals Recycling in Becker much of last week.

Just a week earlier, Minneapolis fire inspectors cited the company for several code violations at its scrap collection and storage facilities in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department returned to the facility on Monday to make an inspection. Brad Schmoll, manager of the Fire Inspection Services of Minneapolis, concluded that the company still does not comply with all its code violations.

"There is magnesium, there are all kinds of metals involved, there are oils, there are transmission fluids," said Schmoll.

High scrap piles are the reason why the company still does not comply with the Minneapolis fire code. The batteries are not supposed to be taller than 20 feet.

"We have had reports that they appear to be three stories high," said Schmoll.

That problem is just one of seven violations that the Minneapolis Fire Department issued on February 11.

"It is limiting the size of the batteries so that there is no deep fire," said Schmoll.

Other infractions included the lack of an emergency response and a fire safety plan, the storage of fuels under high-voltage transmission lines, and the lack of adequate and marked fire paths, among other things. Bryan Tyner, assistant chief of administration for the Minneapolis Fire Department, says these violations could lead to a disastrous situation.

"It would make it much harder for us to get in and be able to fight a fire," Tyner said.

Most of the problems, except the height of the pile, were resolved by Monday's inspection. Environmental inspectors were also visible on Monday and found nothing of concern. Patrick Hanlon, director of environmental programs for the city's health department, says they are still closely monitoring the company.

"From the perspective of the health department, we are also concerned about the violations that Northern Metals have had on that site and the behavior they have had on that site in the past," Hanlon said. "We also had those concerns, and that is why we are out there regularly to see that."

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued its own order to Northern Metals in response to the Becker fire. They point out that cars are crushed, stacked and stored in larger batteries in Minneapolis in the same way they are stored in Becker.

The MPCA also says that Northern Metals "does not have metal collection and storage practices anywhere that protects the health and well-being of Minnesotans."

Minneapolis fire inspectors will return weekly and issue fines until the batteries are reduced.