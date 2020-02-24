David Prutton Sky Bet EFL predictions | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML819fe9b03f66de481aaf29a81cee27bd11% %MINIFYHTML819fe9b03f66de481aaf29a81cee27bd12%









Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest, Tuesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

The Bluebirds hopes for a late run for the play-offs had a heavy blow when Stoke defeated them on Saturday, but it was a rare fall for a team that has improved a lot since Neil Harris took over last year.

They face one side of the forest that is itching for three points. They haven't won since they beat Leeds a few weeks ago, but during that time they kept the West Brom leaders and I think they could get back to normal here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Brentford, Tuesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

Sometimes, in this season, it seems that the places of descent are almost confirmed, but Luton has met in recent weeks and has obtained some valuable points.

However, they sit at the bottom of the table, and like Forest, Brentford will feel that a league victory has been delayed long after three consecutive draws. I'm not sure it's exhaustive, but I'm backing a victory for Thomas Frank's men.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Preston, Tuesday 8pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

I am really impressed with the professional approach of the Baggies since their fall at the end of last year and I am certainly struggling to look beyond the title with 12 games to play, but they will certainly miss Romaine Sawyers, who is suspended for this.

Like its hosts, North End is in a rich way. They currently occupy the final place of play-off and will certainly have designs to finish there or in May, but I think West Brom will have too much for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Swansea, Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. – Live Sky Sports Football Red Button

Since the turn of the year, Fulham has only scored more than one goal once in nine games. He is a rather disconcerting figure for a side with his attacking talent, but Scott Parker has found a way to get results when they need them most and are right for promotion.

Twelve goals have been scored in Swansea's last two games, but they are fighting for form right now and have only won one of their last six, so you can appreciate how difficult it is to predict!

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Leeds, Wednesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Action

I imagine Jonathan Woodgate will be desperate for this season to end! This term has been a true roller coaster for Boro and they are within walking distance of the drop zone at the time of speaking, so this is an important week in Teesside.

Leeds seems to have stabilized since that tie with Brentford earlier this month and the fact that goalkeeper under fire Kiko Casilla has kept the sheets clean in a row will be a big boost for Marcelo Bielsa. Far from winning, for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Birmingham, Wednesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

I am intrigued by this. These two teams will need a lot of luck if they want to perform some play-off ambition and I think they will chase him, so there should be goals.

Millwall is always a difficult prospect in The Den, but in the deadly way in which Blues striker Scott Hogan is, I wonder if they can take much more than one point.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Other predictions of the Prutton Championship (Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. KO unless indicated)

Huddersfield vs Bristol City: 1-2 (11/1)

QPR vs Derby: 2-2 (11/1)

Blackburn vs Stoke (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1 (9/1)

Casco vs Barnsley (Wed 7.45pm): 2-2 (11/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1 (11/2)

Reading vs Wigan (Wed 8pm): 1-1 (5/1)