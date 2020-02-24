Dataland: the evolution of artificial intelligence and big data | Data

%MINIFYHTML7127f9dbfc3b6a7da7f32a2b84a9313b11% %MINIFYHTML7127f9dbfc3b6a7da7f32a2b84a9313b12%

Filmmaker: Blaise Piguet

Loyalty cards, medical records, geolocation, biometric passports. Our fingerprints say a lot about our habits.

The large volume of data recorded during each of our Internet visits represents a great opportunity for personalization, but the information we distil is also widely used for commercial purposes and governments can use it as an invasive tool.

Dataland It illustrates the different facets of big data and artificial intelligence that the world's most prolific data scientists unleash. The film goes to Dublin, where artificial intelligence is becoming a growing influence in community life; to Finland, where citizens transmit their DNA to improve public health and predictive medicine; and finally to China, where facial recognition is routinely used by the state to track the movement, habits and private life of ordinary people.

But we are only scratching the surface of AI capabilities. This movie explores several different problems and provides us with a basic understanding of how it works and where it could lead.

Source: Al Jazeera