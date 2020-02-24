Danville karate school owner arrested on charges of inappropriate sexual behavior – Up News Info San Francisco

DANVILLE (Up News Info SF) – A 63-year-old San Gerónimo man, who operated Danville Karate International, was arrested on three counts of inappropriate sexual behavior with one of his students, authorities said Monday.

Danville police said Ramon Pruitt had been admitted to the Martinez Detention Center for three serious crimes of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. His bond was set at $ 500,000.

%MINIFYHTML433591855ac721151c2ed8f02c5701d911% %MINIFYHTML433591855ac721151c2ed8f02c5701d912%

According to investigators, detectives began investigating Pruitt on January 14 after receiving a report of alleged inappropriate sexual behavior with one of his students in the karate studio.

On February 20, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed all three felony charges and an arrest warrant was issued against him. Police chief Allan Shields said officers arrested Pruitt on February 21 after locating him in Oakland.

The police continued their investigation and encouraged anyone with additional information on this case to contact the Danville Police Department Investigation Unit at (925) 314-3711 or [email protected]