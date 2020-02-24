Damson Idris defends Troll by calling him "half ugly" against his fans

%MINIFYHTMLba70eaf1daaf7ef01f9f3ad2b67a2ac311% %MINIFYHTMLba70eaf1daaf7ef01f9f3ad2b67a2ac312%

Although the star of & # 39; Nevada & # 39; She is bewildered to be called & # 39; ugly media & # 39 ;, urges her followers not to attack the troll and reminds them that & # 39; the words are deep & # 39 ;.

Not every day a celebrity is seen in defense of his trolls instead of attacking them, and that is what Damson Idris make. In spite of "Nevada"The actor was baffled when someone attacked his appearance, he still told his fans and fans not to attack the person."

It all started after a Twitter user asked a question on the Blue Bird site: "Ladies, what are you, medium ugly standards? These are the men in my head when I say mean ugly:" That user included a photo of the, meek mill, Shameik moore Y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, prompting Damson to answer, "My heart. Damn, what did I do?"

Fans rushed to jump in their defense and attacked the troll, but Damson didn't want that. Later, he returned to Twitter to urge his fans to stop what they were doing. "My group chat guys sent me this. We laughed at that," he said. "I did not imagine that you would make fun of the young lady below. Remember that the words are deep."

He went on to say: "Please stop sending evil and offensive messages. We must love each other at the end." To conclude his message, Damson let the troll know that he is more than willing to "be half ugly for you hun."

Born on September 2, 1991, Damson had his great success in 2017 thanks to his role as Franklin Saint, an ambitious 19-year-old drug dealer in Los Angeles, in the FX criminal drama "Snowfall." His performance on the show got favorable reviews, and Malcolm Venable from TV Guide called it "nothing less than captivating." His role also helped him win the Emerging Talent Award at the Screen Nation Film and Television 2017 in London.

In addition to "Nevada", other Damson credits include "Megan Leavey","Black mirror"Y"The twilight zone".