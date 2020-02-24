Dallas Rapper Channel 5 Jdub Shot in the Head, Gruesome Aftermath Broadcast by IG Live

%MINIFYHTML0aaf5e29c23b8d1f931cfdb7b9d58beb11% %MINIFYHTML0aaf5e29c23b8d1f931cfdb7b9d58beb12%

A video that has been circulating online shows the popular Texas rapper without life in a puddle of his own blood while police are working at the crime scene, moments after the shooting.

Up News Info

Another emerging hip-hop star has become a victim of a violent crime. Dallas popular rapper Channel 5 Jdub He was killed in a shooting on Monday morning, February 24. It was found in the front yard of a house on the southeast side of the city around 6:30 a.m. with a shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet revealed a potential motive for the rapper's murder, but the words on the street are that the shooting was an act of Jdud's rivals. Culley Dakid, based in Texas, says the shooting came from beef.

The horrifying sequels of the Jdud shooting were aired on Instagram Live and the video has been reloaded on YouTube. It shows the murdered rapper lying lifeless in the grass, in a puddle of his own blood. He was reportedly found with a gun next to him. In the video, police and paramedics can be seen behind the yellow tape, working at the crime scene.

Jdud, who called himself a Dallas Drill rapper, was about to explode as a lead artist. He had a strong base of local fans, and his music videos often went viral on YouTube.

Jdud's tragic death comes less than a week after the rapper's rise Pop Smoke He was shot deadly during an alleged invasion of his home in Los Angeles. According to reports, masked armed men stormed the Hollywood Hills property of the hit creator "Welcome to the party" in the early hours of Wednesday, February 19, shooting multiple shots, hitting and critically injuring the 20-year-old. He was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead.

Following his death, the rap star's family, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, is investigating the incident amid rumors that his shot was a selective hit. A source told TMZ that family members have personally questioned friends and witnesses, who were at home before the shooting, to try to gather evidence. They also requested access to security images of the deceased star's house.

Before his death, the musician accidentally shared his address online when he posted images of a series of gifts he received from the brands in his Instagram Stories. In his tribute publications, Nicki Minaj Y 50 cents He suggested that Smoke's death was caused by "jealousy."