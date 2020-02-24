The popular Dallas Texas rapper Channel 5 Jdub was shot dead this morning. The rapper was caught sliding down his "opps,quot; and was shot several times in the head.

Police arrived on the scene and found the talented rapper lying in a puddle of his own blood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The aftermath of the murder of Channel 5 Jdub was broadcast live on Instagram Live. In the video, which has since gone viral, an owner films the body of the rappers, who lies in the backyard of the man.

Police and paramedics can be seen behind the yellow tape, working at the crime scene.

No details have been revealed about what could have led to the shooting.

Channel 5 J Dub, who called himself a Dallas Drill rapper, was about to explode as a lead artist. He had a strong base of local fans, and his music videos often went viral on YouTube.

Here is the video of the homeowner, who found the dead rapper in his garden:

Here is some of his music: