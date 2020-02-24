Home Entertainment Dallas Rapper Channel 5 Jdub killed – Murder captured on IG Live...

Dallas Rapper Channel 5 Jdub killed – Murder captured on IG Live !!

The popular Dallas Texas rapper Channel 5 Jdub was shot dead this morning. The rapper was caught sliding down his "opps,quot; and was shot several times in the head.

Police arrived on the scene and found the talented rapper lying in a puddle of his own blood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The aftermath of the murder of Channel 5 Jdub was broadcast live on Instagram Live. In the video, which has since gone viral, an owner films the body of the rappers, who lies in the backyard of the man.

