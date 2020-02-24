Home Local News CU Buffs women's basketball upsets No. 11 Arizona – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Colorado was not going to be denied this time.

BOULDER, CO – FEBRUARY 23, 2020: Mya Hollingshed, from Colorado, on the right, hugs her teammate Zuzanna Kulinska, after the surprise victory over Arizona during a Pac-12 game on February 23, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick / Staff Photographer)

Not after two heartbreakers in the last week, and certainly not on the last day.

After several unbearable losses to the cream of the crop in the Pac-12 this season, the CU women's basketball team dominated the fourth quarter to defeat No. 11 Arizona, 50-38, on Sunday at the CU Events Center.

The Buffs (16-11, 5-11 Pac-12) broke a streak of 32 consecutive losses to opponents classified by the Associated Press, dating back to a 79-69 victory against No. 15 Kentucky on November 19, 2016.

"It's amazing," said CU head coach JR Payne. "It's really hard to describe. I don't know if it would be so good if we hadn't had such heartbreaking losses, but seeing us grow up in a way that we know we are capable of and really finishing the game was quite impressive."

CU had lost four times this season by eight points or less against classified opponents. That included a crushing and throbbing loss until then No. 8 Stanford a week earlier at home and a six-point loss on Friday to 21 Arizona State. In both games, the Buffs had an advantage in the fourth quarter.

On Sunday, Amari Carter hit a triple with 6 minutes and 35 seconds to give Arizona (22-5, 11-5) a 38-35 lead. Arizona, who played without star Aari McDonald, did not score again, as the Buffs closed the game with a 15-0 run.

