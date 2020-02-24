CU Buffs women's basketball upsets No. 11 Arizona – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1b8f15610193c6c6e420a51b95f0e68611% %MINIFYHTML1b8f15610193c6c6e420a51b95f0e68612%

Colorado was not going to be denied this time.

Not after two heartbreakers in the last week, and certainly not on the last day.

After several unbearable losses to the cream of the crop in the Pac-12 this season, the CU women's basketball team dominated the fourth quarter to defeat No. 11 Arizona, 50-38, on Sunday at the CU Events Center.

The Buffs (16-11, 5-11 Pac-12) broke a streak of 32 consecutive losses to opponents classified by the Associated Press, dating back to a 79-69 victory against No. 15 Kentucky on November 19, 2016.

"It's amazing," said CU head coach JR Payne. "It's really hard to describe. I don't know if it would be so good if we hadn't had such heartbreaking losses, but seeing us grow up in a way that we know we are capable of and really finishing the game was quite impressive."

CU had lost four times this season by eight points or less against classified opponents. That included a crushing and throbbing loss until then No. 8 Stanford a week earlier at home and a six-point loss on Friday to 21 Arizona State. In both games, the Buffs had an advantage in the fourth quarter.

On Sunday, Amari Carter hit a triple with 6 minutes and 35 seconds to give Arizona (22-5, 11-5) a 38-35 lead. Arizona, who played without star Aari McDonald, did not score again, as the Buffs closed the game with a 15-0 run.

"I think that in the previous games we have had in these close games, the last five or six minutes, we are playing in the non-aggressive end, so we shoot ourselves in the foot in which we & # 39; are trying not to commit mistakes and then we end up changing the trajectory of the game, "said sophomore Aubrey Knight. "In this game, we said," Ok, we have to make smart shots and we have to stop. "We always talk about how defense helps our offense. When we play a good defense, it helps us improve on the offensive side and that is definitely what happened in the final stretch. "

Jaylyn Sherrod had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Knight recorded 10 points and eight rebounds. CU's lonely senior, Quinessa Caylao-Do, finished with four points and two assists and scored the Buff's defensive effort in their last home game of the regular season.

Mya Hollingshed finished with eight points and 13 rebounds and drilled a 3-point triple with 2:06 to play to increase the lead to 44-38. That was the only triple of the game for CU.

"For me personally, I think it was a great relief just because I finally found a 3 that came in," said Hollingshed. "I told the team that we still couldn't breathe because we had to finish the game and we had to make some key stops." We lock ourselves on the defensive.

CU's defense was exceptional all afternoon. The Buffs dominated the boards with a 48-27 lead, including 16-7 in the last quarter. They subjected Arizona to 24.5 percent of shots (13 of 53) and the Wildcats went through droughts of 4:05, 7:01 and 6:35.

Arizona lost its last 10 shots of the game and its 38 points were the least scored by a team qualified against the Buffs.

"We know we are capable of being a great defensive club," said Payne. "It shows that we are really capable of defending and I think these guys will use that to know that when we need a stop and we go deeper and really communicate, we can make stops."

Now they also know that they can not only compete with elite teams, but also beat them, and do so by making big plays at critical moments.

"The best thing for me tonight was to see our team grow literally before our eyes as the clock progresses," Payne said. "They are growing; they are doing the things we talked about in our other nearby games; they stay together; they are communicating in the way we have spoken. Simply very proud of these guys and very excited for them.

“It means a lot to us. All those (near losses) meant a lot to our growth as a program, but in order to finish one and win it, I think it's really huge. For these guys, doing it on the night of older adults and for older adults who really love is great too. ”

Before Sunday, the least amount of points against CU by a classified opponent had a 61-45 victory against Kansas on March 6, 1995.… This was the least amount of any CU opponent since a 79- victory. 38 against a Prairie View A,amp;M in December. .12, 2018. … Sherrod had four assists, giving him 142 for the season. He moved to a tie with Shelley Sheetz for the third best total for a freshman from CU. She passed Kennedy Leonard (139 in 2015-16) on Sunday.

Quick rest

What went well: CU's defense was dominant, keeping Arizona with 24.5 percent of shots. The Buffs also kept the Wildcats out of the glass, with a 48-27 lead. At the end of the section, the Buffs were particularly solid at both ends of the floor.

What went wrong: The Buffs had 16 turnovers, which led to 16 Arizona points and were a sad 13 of 25 from the free throw line.

Game Star: Aubrey Knight The sophomore had one of the best games of her career, with 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and an exceptional defense.

Whats Next: Buffs visit No. 8 UCLA on Friday.

COLORADO 50, NO. 11 ARIZONA 38

ARIZONA (22-5)McBryde 3-10 0-0 6, Reese 1-11 3-4 5, Thomas 2-9 2-2 7, Alonso 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 4-10 2-2 12, Smith 1-2 0 -0 2, Mote 0-2 0-0 0, Pueyo 2-9 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-53 7-8 38COLORADO (16-11)Tweet 3-6 0-0 6, Caylao-Do 1-6 2-4 4, Clarke 3-7 0-2 6, Hollingshed 3-7 1-2 8, Sherrod 2-10 8-13 12, Jank 0- 0 0-0 0, Whittaker 2-5 0-0 4, Volcy 0-0 0-0 0, Finau 0-1 0-0 0, Gentleman 4-5 2-4 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0 , Totals 18-47 13-25 50 Arizona 8 11 12 7 – 38 Colorado 11 8 10 21 – 503-point goals: Arizona 5-20 (McBryde 0-4, Reese 0-2, Thomas 1-4, Carter 2-5, Pueyo 2-5), Colorado 1-14 (Tuitele 0-1, Caylao-Do 0-1, Clarke 0 -3, Hollingshed 1-4, Sherrod 0-3, Whittaker 0-1, Finau 0-1). Assists Arizona 7 (Thomas 3), Colorado 10 (Sherrod 4). Missed – None. Bounces – Arizona 27 (Reese 6), Colorado 48 (Hollingshed 13). Total faults Arizona 20, Colorado 13. Technical faults None. A – 3,085.