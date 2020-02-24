Courtney Lawes says England's leading role against Ireland was made possible by injection | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLbfea5e71802e5fdd1c682a59f8864fec11% %MINIFYHTMLbfea5e71802e5fdd1c682a59f8864fec12%





Courtney Lawes was the man of the match against Ireland on his 31st birthday

Courtney Lawes has revealed that a painful injection in his ankle allowed him to perform as the man in the game when England finished the challenge of the Grand Slam of the Nations of Ireland on Sunday.

Lawes reached the level with Captain Martin Johnson, winner of the World Cup, in 84 appearances to become the ninth player with more titles in his country, as he helped dominate the Irish 24-12 in Twickenham.

The impressive performance of the lock-cum-flanker came on his 31st birthday, but it was only possible thanks to the medical attention he received last week in Northampton.

"I had a puncture in my ankle last Tuesday. My ankle had been playing for quite some time, so it was really good to have that. It made a big difference," Lawes said.

"I returned, I trained very well this week and I was able to use my footwork much more. He paid dividends against Ireland."

Lawes was disappointed by his performance against France in Paris, according to England's head coach Eddie Jones, as they lost their first Six Nations game on February 2.

He was demoted to the bank against Scotland a week later, but Lawes insisted that his performance against the French was not disastrous.

Lawes added: "I don't think it was terribly against France. I was solid. I put my hands on the ball a lot, I did a lot of tackles."

"Obviously I was disappointed that they let me fall, as you always do (when you're) down or moved."

"I was really happy to face Scotland, make some hits and then start again this week."