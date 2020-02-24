Coronavirus: Series A games could be played behind closed doors | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6c5328367f0f47b67571ae6f955d91ed11% %MINIFYHTML6c5328367f0f47b67571ae6f955d91ed12%

Italy will hold a training camp at the national Coverciano training base near Florence before the friendly against England in Wembley on March 27





Juventus will host Inter Milan next Sunday on the return of Antonio Conte

%MINIFYHTML6c5328367f0f47b67571ae6f955d91ed15% %MINIFYHTML6c5328367f0f47b67571ae6f955d91ed16%

The Italian government is moving so that football matches are played behind closed doors in the affected areas, while the authorities try to contain the growing coronavirus that has made northern Italy the focal point of the outbreak in Europe.

The president of Series A, Paolo Dal Pinto, sent a letter to the government on Monday requesting that the games no longer be postponed in the affected areas, but that they be played without fans, noting that there is little time for recovery dates considering that All elite football competitions must be completed before May 24 due to the upcoming European championships.

The Minister of Sports, Vincenzo Spadafora, also proposed the plan behind closed doors to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, although a final decision had not been made.

It may be possible to practice all sports behind closed doors during the next week, because then fans can more easily stay at home, said Maurizio Casasco, president of the Italian federation of sports doctors.

But clubs have to agree, and there is something more than football in Italy.

The Italian national team will conduct a training camp at its Coverciano national training base near Florence before the friendly against England in Wembley and Germany at Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg next month.

Meanwhile, four Serie A games scheduled for the previous round were postponed on Sunday, including Inter Milan's game against Sampdoria at San Siro.

Also on Monday, the first meeting of the board for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games was changed to a videoconference instead of being held in Milan.

Members of the newly created board of directors for the 2026 Games called from their respective offices in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, the areas most affected by the virus, said the Italian Olympic Committee.

There are also concerns about the Inter Europa League game against Ludogorets, with the return match scheduled for Thursday in Milan. The Bulgarian side has written to UEFA to request more information about the situation.

Juventus, based in Turin, will host Inter next Sunday, in a match that will see the return of former coach Antonio Conte. Other games scheduled for northern Italy next weekend include Udinese vs. Fiorentina on Saturday and AC Milan vs. Genoa on Sunday.

The French club Lyon was in contact with UEFA and the French authorities over concerns about 2,500-3,000 Juventus fans who traveled across the border to a Champions League match in the French city on Wednesday.

Juventus shares fell 11 percent on the Milan stock exchange in the first operations on Monday, which forced a suspension in the negotiation.

Juventus also announced that its museum at the Allianz Stadium would remain closed until at least Saturday. Visits to the stadium were also suspended.

The president of the Italian Olympic Committee, Giovanni Malag, said Sunday that playing behind closed doors was problematic. However, it may be the only solution for now.

With less worries in southern Italy, the Napoli Champions League game against Barcelona on Tuesday will be played as planned.

Series C canceled all games in its A and B leagues, which have teams in the north. Volleyball and rugby games were also suspended throughout the country until next weekend.

Civil protection officials said more than 200 people tested positive for the virus in Italy and five people died, including two older men in northern Lombardy. It is the largest number of cases outside of Asia.

The authorities had not yet identified the origin of the Italian outbreak and were struggling to contain the number of cases, which by Monday had spread to half a dozen regions and led Austria to temporarily stop rail traffic across its border with Italy.

The K League of South Korea postponed indefinitely

Meanwhile, in South Korea, local football authorities postponed the start of the 2020 season indefinitely.

The K League made the announcement after an emergency meeting in Seoul while the country is dealing with the outbreak.

The number of cases reported in South Korea reached 763 on Monday, including seven deaths. Mainland China has reported 2,592 deaths among 77,150 cases.

Also in Asia, the Japanese hockey federation canceled the games of its women's national team against the best players in North America due to the virus.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation suspended all its events throughout the country for an entire week, although it said that for now the next weekend the World Cup ski races in La Thuile in the Aosta Valley region still They had not been done.

Those races are operated by the International Ski Federation, which already canceled the races this season in China that were scheduled to test the course for the 2022 Beijing Games.

The super G and Alpine women's combined are scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The Italian federation said it is in constant contact with the authorities about the developing situation.

Italy will also organize the final of the Ski World Cup in Cortina d & # 39; Ampezzo from March 18 to 22.

Celebrating ski races without fans could also be an option.