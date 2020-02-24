Coronavirus: PRO14 matches in Italy postponed due to restrictions | Rugby Union News





Italian police wear respiratory masks at a checkpoint in the middle of the country's coronavirus outbreak

Both PRO14 accessories scheduled to be held in Italy this weekend have been postponed due to restrictions imposed by the authorities dealing with the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTMLbc9e7b124f7a5e9ad042fd63ab24519711% %MINIFYHTMLbc9e7b124f7a5e9ad042fd63ab24519712%

There are plans underway to reschedule Zebre's clash with the Welsh club Ospreys, and the Ulster's visit on the Irish side to Benetton.

"To ensure the safety of our players and spectators, PRO14 Rugby fully supports the preventive measures taken in Italy and will adhere to the directives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and local authorities," read a statement in the PRO14 website.

"The current restrictions are in effect until March 1 and PRO14 Rugby will remain in contact with FIR (Italian Union), Zebre Rugby Club, Benetton Rugby and World Rugby to monitor (the) situation daily."

Restrictions apply to public meetings and sporting events established by the Italian authorities in the regions of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto.

A Six Nations women's game and four Serie A football games were postponed over the weekend.

In addition, the matches in the Italian national rugby championship, Top 12, and all national rugby activities have also been postponed before next weekend.

Italy is the host of the largest virus outbreak in Europe, with the number of people infected with COVID-19 that exceeded 200, with the death of five people.