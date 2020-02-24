Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | South Korea News

%MINIFYHTMLa5c77ae5cbfaf23e894500160bfae03911% %MINIFYHTMLa5c77ae5cbfaf23e894500160bfae03912%

The U.S. Army UU. And South Korea is considering reducing training at the command post due to growing concerns about the coronavirus, the defense ministers of both countries announced.

"I am sure that we will be fully prepared to face any threat we will face together," said US Defense Secretary Mark Esper at a press conference with his South Korean counterpart in the Pentagon.



The decision comes when the government said there have been 13 confirmed cases of coronaviruses in the South Korean army.

Plus:



So far, South Korean authorities have counted a total of 833 people infected with the virus in the country, while seven deaths were also related to the outbreak.

More than 28,000 US soldiers are stationed in South Korea as a deterrent against possible threats from North Korea.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, February 25

Trump says the coronavirus is under control in the U.S. UU.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said Tuesday that the coronavirus was under control in the United States, adding that he thought the stock market, which fell on Monday due to concerns about the rapidly spreading disease, " I was starting to look very good! "

"The coronavirus is very controlled in the United States," Trump, who visits India, said on Twitter.

"We are in contact with all and all relevant countries. The CDC and World Health have been working hard and very intelligently. The Stock Market began to look great for me!" he said.

Kuwait suspends flights to and from Iraq: state news agency

Kuwait's civil aviation authority has suspended all its flights to and from Iraq for fear of the coronavirus, state news agency KUNA reported.

The statement was issued in accordance with the instructions of the Kuwait Ministry of Health.

The impact on the economy could be "very strong,quot;: the Prime Minister of Italy, Conte

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy could be "very strong."

"The economic impact could be very strong. At this time we can calculate that there will be a negative economic impact, we are not yet in a position to predict what will happen," he told reporters.

