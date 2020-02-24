Coronavirus outbreak chills markets, outlook for the global economy – Up News Info

FRANKFURT, Germany – The growing outbreak of coronavirus threatens to seriously disrupt the world economy, just as it was stabilizing against the winds against the trade dispute between the United States and China.

Amid concerns that world production could decline for the first time since the global financial crisis just over a decade ago, stock markets sank on Monday. In a sign of how sentiment has been negatively affected, gold rose 1.8% to $ 1,688 an ounce, its highest level in seven years, as traders sought financial assets that some consider safer in times of stress.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones dropped more than 900 points during Monday afternoon operations, while in Europe, the Pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 3.6% after an eruption of cases in Italy. Cases were also reported in new countries in the Middle East.

"Composed of the already dramatic disruptions in global supply chains in China, traders fear that a rapid spread of the disease to other major economies may be enough to cause a temporary contraction of global economic growth in the first half of the year," said Matt Weller. , global head of market research at GAIN Capital.

China, the epicenter of the outbreak, faces the most acute short-term difficulties as factories remain dormant and people remain confined in their homes. But the effects of the wave are being felt worldwide, as China is a major importer of goods and a source of parts through intricate supply chains. Growth estimates for China are already shrinking.

Concerns grow in the euro zone of 19 countries, whose three largest economies, Germany, France and Italy, stagnate. Concerns about the side effects in Germany, Europe's export power, are particularly serious. Germany's main DAX stock market closed on Monday 4% lower. .

"Given the latest developments, one inevitably has to talk about downside risks for German exporters," said Andreas Rees, German chief economist at UniCredit.

Rees cited figures showing that car sales in China fell 92% in the first two weeks of February, and noted that of the 21 million cars sold in China last year, approximately 1 in 5 was made in Germany or through German investments in China. Most Chinese car showrooms are closed.

Meanwhile, the Italian FTSE MIB fell 5.4% as Italian civil protection officials said at least 222 people had tested positive for the virus in the country and that six people had died.

Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior economist for Europe at Capital Economics, said the virus "makes another recession in Italy more likely than not."

Europeans expected a modest recovery this year after major economies faltered through a difficult period at the end of the year. Germany showed zero growth in the fourth quarter, while the No. 2 and No. 3 economies, France and Italy, contracted slightly. Two consecutive quarters of growth slump is a definition of recession.

