Coronavirus outbreak chills markets, outlook for the global economy – Up News Info

FRANKFURT, Germany – The growing outbreak of coronavirus threatens to seriously disrupt the world economy, just as it was stabilizing against the winds against the trade dispute between the United States and China.

Amid concerns that world production could decline for the first time since the global financial crisis just over a decade ago, stock markets sank on Monday. In a sign of how sentiment has been negatively affected, gold rose 1.8% to $ 1,688 an ounce, its highest level in seven years, as traders sought financial assets that some consider safer in times of stress.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones dropped more than 900 points during Monday afternoon operations, while in Europe, the Pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 3.6% after an eruption of cases in Italy. Cases were also reported in new countries in the Middle East.

"Composed of the already dramatic disruptions in global supply chains in China, traders fear that a rapid spread of the disease to other major economies may be enough to cause a temporary contraction of global economic growth in the first half of the year," said Matt Weller. , global head of market research at GAIN Capital.

China, the epicenter of the outbreak, faces the most acute short-term difficulties as factories remain dormant and people remain confined in their homes. But the effects of the wave are being felt worldwide, as China is a major importer of goods and a source of parts through intricate supply chains. Growth estimates for China are already shrinking.

Concerns grow in the euro zone of 19 countries, whose three largest economies, Germany, France and Italy, stagnate. Concerns about the side effects in Germany, Europe's export power, are particularly serious. Germany's main DAX stock market closed on Monday 4% lower. .

"Given the latest developments, one inevitably has to talk about downside risks for German exporters," said Andreas Rees, German chief economist at UniCredit.

Rees cited figures showing that car sales in China fell 92% in the first two weeks of February, and noted that of the 21 million cars sold in China last year, approximately 1 in 5 was made in Germany or through German investments in China. Most Chinese car showrooms are closed.

Meanwhile, the Italian FTSE MIB fell 5.4% as Italian civil protection officials said at least 222 people had tested positive for the virus in the country and that six people had died.

Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior economist for Europe at Capital Economics, said the virus "makes another recession in Italy more likely than not."

Europeans expected a modest recovery this year after major economies faltered through a difficult period at the end of the year. Germany showed zero growth in the fourth quarter, while the No. 2 and No. 3 economies, France and Italy, contracted slightly. Two consecutive quarters of growth slump is a definition of recession.

The global economy was stabilizing after the oscillations caused by the trade war between the US. UU. And China and fears of a messy British exit from the European Union. The coronavirus struck just when a preliminary agreement between the US. UU. for a modest rebound, particularly in Europe.

Now the world economy could see its first quarterly decline in seasonally adjusted production since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, says Ben May, director of global macro research at Oxford Economics.

Frequent business and tourism destinations for the people of China are already suffering a lot, confirming that this will be a key way for pain to spread to other Asian economies, with Singapore and Hong Kong feeling the effects.

Comparisons with the 2003 SARS epidemic, another deadly outbreak that originated in China, are not reassuring because China's participation in the world economy is much greater than it was then, and supply chains that move materials Premiums, parts and products go through the world economy. More than ever.

Stock markets may have taken time to appreciate the risk posed by the outbreak because they hoped that central banks could intervene with more stimulus.

Individual companies have already reported problems, especially Apple, which said it will not reach its sales target. But it could happen until April or May before the concrete production and sales data give a clear idea of ​​the impact at the regional or global level, said May of Oxford Economics.

Markets are now assessing a greater chance of the European Central Bank reducing rates in July, even though the ECB has already reduced rates in an unprecedented negative territory. Your key reference deposit rate is minus 0.5%.

Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund, said the base scenario of the fund is that China's economy slows down but returns to normal in the second quarter.

"But we are looking for more serious scenarios, where the spread of the virus continues for longer and more globally, and the consequences of growth are longer," he said.

Testifying before Congress on February 11, Fed President Jerome Powell said it was too early to assess the extent of the impact the virus represents for the United States economy. He pointed out that at this moment the economy "is in a very good place,quot; with strong job creation and constant growth.

Powell said he did not see the need to change the Fed's reference interest rate, which is in a range of 1.5% to 1.75% after three rate cuts in 2019.

Raphael Bostic, head of the Fed regional bank in Atlanta, said Friday that he expected the coronavirus "to be a short-term blow; we will return to the economy at its usual level,quot; after the adverse effects pass.

The US economy UU. It still seems resilient, growing at a solid annual rate of 2.1% in the last three months of 2019. American consumers are driving record expansion, now in its eleventh year.

Business investment has been weak, in part because President Donald Trump's trade wars have generated uncertainty about where companies should locate factories and buy supplies. The investment could be weakened if the virus continues to disrupt the supply chains on which US companies depend.

AP business writers Paul Wiseman and Martin Crutsinger contributed from Washington.

