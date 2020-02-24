Coronavirus: China uses facial recognition and infrared scanners | China

Zhengzhou is the first city in China that has established facial recognition doors in all its underground stations.

Now, these cameras are being used together with infrared temperature scanners to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

High-tech cameras allow authorities to track and access a citizen's travel history. Now there are an estimated 350 million surveillance cameras in China.

"For now, most travelers in Zhengzhou are using payment cards or mobile phone applications on public transportation," says Katrina Yu of Al Jazeera, reporting from Zhengzhou. "But analysts say it won't be long before their faces are the only ticket they need."

The cameras are part of the government's plan to increase security and surveillance, but human rights groups say the vast digital surveillance network is being used to monitor and imprison Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang and will give the police the power to create a digital authoritarian state.

Source: Al Jazeera