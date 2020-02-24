Coronavirus blockages torment an army of poor migrant workers in China

Grabbing a gray plastic suitcase full of most of his belongings [a blanket, a toothbrush, a pair of white slippers and a comb], Wang Sheng goes from factory to factory in southern China asking for work. The answer is always no.
Wang, 49, used to be able to find work in Shenzhen, an expanding industrial megacity. But the factories reject it because it is from the province of Hubei, the center of China's coronavirus epidemic, although it has not lived there in years.
"There is nothing I can do," said Wang, who only has a few dollars in savings, lives on simple noodles and rents a small room for about $ 60 a month. "I am alone, isolated and helpless."
The approximately 300 million rural migrants in China have lived on the fringes of society, assuming exhausting work for low wages and limited access to public health care and education. But now they are among the most affected, as China's leader, Xi Jinping, calls for a "people's war,quot; to contain the virus and authorities impose controls in large areas of the country.
As outsiders, rural migrants, no matter where they are from, are an easy target. Many factories are He fears restarting operations in case his workers carry the virus, which raises concerns that government controls may stifle the economy. Local authorities have banned many migrants from crossing the city lines. The owners have thrown them out of their apartments. Some huddle in hotels or sleep under bridges or on sidewalks.
"We have already fought a lot," said Liu Wen, 42, a factory worker in Zhengzhou, a city in central China, who was evicted from her apartment because she had returned from her husband's hometown in the southern province of Guangdong and its owner was worried. She could be carrying the virus. Now she lives with her husband and two children in a hotel. "Now we have lost hope."
Sunday Mr. Xi He acknowledged that the situation in China remained "bleak and complex,quot;, but urged party officials not only to continue their efforts to contain the virus, but also to concentrate on restarting production.
"We must turn the pressure into motivation, be good to turn the crisis into an opportunity, restore orderly production and the order of life," he said.
But strict blockades imposed throughout the country make it difficult for rural workers to return to cities; Only about a third have done so, according to official statistics. Many workers are trapped in the field after traveling there last month to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday.
Mr. Xi, already under scrutiny by the Chinese government The slow and erratic response to the coronavirus outbreak now faces pressure to calm anger among low-income families and dispel the broader fears of an economic downturn. The party has long bet its legitimacy on the idea that it can generate prosperity and protect the working class.
"The leadership of the Chinese Communist Party does not like to be criticized for neglecting or abandoning workers," said Jane Duckett, director of the Scottish Research Center of China at the University of Glasgow. "Its ideological foundations [Marxism-Leninism, socialism] reside in being a party of the,quot; workers and peasants. "
Ms. Duckett said the party probably distrusted discontent among workers. Mr. Xi said that the government should closely monitor employment and that companies should avoid large-scale layoffs.
The virus, which killed at least 2,400 people and made almost 77,000 people sick in China alone, led parts of the Chinese economy, the second largest in the world, almost to a standstill. While some factories have started again in recent days, many are still closed or operating well below capacity, with parts in short supply and workers stranded hundreds of miles away.
Companies in a variety of sectors, manufacturing, construction and transportation, have ordered their employees to stay at home, usually without pay. That has created tensions for many migrants, who barely earn enough to keep up with the rising cost of living in Chinese cities and often have little savings.
While wages are low, migrants can still earn more in the cities than they would in the countryside, where jobs are scarce. They are willing to go to the cities to have a chance of a better life, even if they must live in crammed workers' bedrooms or neglected apartments.
Yang Chengjun, 58, who lives in northeastern China and sometimes works as a carpenter, says that he and his son now live on land, depend on the rice and vegetables they grow and fight "just to stay alive. ". Mr. Yang is concerned that the family runs out of money within a month.
"The pressure on migrant workers was always great," said Yang. "The epidemic adds insult to injuries."
Their struggles have worsened due to local officials who have helped feed the perception that rural migrants pose a threat to public health and should be treated as potential carriers of the virus.
In some cities, immigrants have been forced into quarantine in government-run facilities, according to social media reports. In others, such as Wuxi in the east, workers from afar were forbidden to enter and were warned that they would be "seriously treated,quot; if they resisted.
China's strict population controls have made the plight of many migrant families worse.
The Mao era home registration system, known as Hukou, it makes it difficult for rural people to change their legal residence to cities. As a result, they are considered outsiders, even if they have lived in cities for decades, and have limited access to medical care, schools, pensions and other social benefits.
As the coronavirus has spread, some workers who have contracted pneumonia and other symptoms say they have not been able to find affordable care in major cities.
While the government now provides free care to those who have the coronavirus, many hospitals are overwhelmed and lack the resources to officially diagnose the virus. As a result, some migrant workers living in cities say they have been forced to pay thousands of dollars in medical expenses to treat sick relatives.
In Hubei, where the outbreak began in December, many workers fear that economic pain will continue for months or more. The province, which houses more than 10 million migrant workers, remains closed to the rest of China, and companies have stopped.
Huang Chuanyuan, a 46-year-old construction worker in Hubei, stopped buying meat to save money. His employer, a Chinese construction company, told him he had no choice but to wait at home.
"I don't want to think about the future now," said Huang, who has a wife and three children. "The more I think about it, the more stressed I feel."
As their struggles increased, some workers pressured local officials to do more to help reopen business. But their pleas are often silent, as local governments work to contain the virus.
Mr. Wang, the migrant worker who has been going from factory to factory in Shenzhen, fears it may be months before he can find a job. He spends his days searching for job advertisements online and watching news about the virus.
Frustrated by his job prospects, Mr. Wang recently published a social media poem about the feeling of isolation and anguish he felt. He criticized the local government for not doing more to help the workers.
"You suffer loneliness for yourself, but you are still discriminated against," he wrote. “The Department of Labor, now in silence. And me: only in Shenzhen.
Albee Zhang contributed to the investigation.