Coronavirus blockages torment an army of poor migrant workers in China

Grabbing a gray plastic suitcase full of most of his belongings [a blanket, a toothbrush, a pair of white slippers and a comb], Wang Sheng goes from factory to factory in southern China asking for work. The answer is always no.

Wang, 49, used to be able to find work in Shenzhen, an expanding industrial megacity. But the factories reject it because it is from the province of Hubei, the center of China's coronavirus epidemic, although it has not lived there in years.

"There is nothing I can do," said Wang, who only has a few dollars in savings, lives on simple noodles and rents a small room for about $ 60 a month. "I am alone, isolated and helpless."

The approximately 300 million rural migrants in China have lived on the fringes of society, assuming exhausting work for low wages and limited access to public health care and education. But now they are among the most affected, as China's leader, Xi Jinping, calls for a "people's war,quot; to contain the virus and authorities impose controls in large areas of the country.