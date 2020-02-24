Corey Feldman says Corey Haim was raped emotionally: he was raped sexually in a new interview

%MINIFYHTMLabd452730edbb757d1f2305ea9763ccb11% %MINIFYHTMLabd452730edbb757d1f2305ea9763ccb12%

Corey Feldman spoke with Domenick Nati in an exclusive interview where he focused on his next film My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys and made a statement that left some viewers confused. At the beginning of the interview, Corey Feldman specified that Corey Haim was raped emotionally while she was raped sexually. It is unclear whether the next film, which will premiere on March 9, 2020, will address allegations of sexual abuse on behalf of Corey Haim, or will only address the experiences Corey Feldman had in Hollywood. Speaking with Domenick, Nati Corey Feldman stated the following.

“I was sexually abused by several people in Hollywood. There are rings on rings on Hollywood pedophile rings. Specifically I will name six pedophiles. "

Corey Feldman explained that Hollywood pedophiles act as child actors and do everything possible to derail victims' careers. He alluded to the fact that Hollywood pedophiles filter stories that will discredit victims and the industry pushes child actors to behaviors such as drug abuse as a way of keeping them silent and making sure no one will believe them if they speak. He specifically mentioned Gary Coleman, Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland.

Corey Feldman stated that he has tried to tell his story for many years, but has been censored. In the film My truth: the violation of 2 CoreysFeldman says he will name six Hollywood pedophiles who were prolific in the industry when he was a child actor. It is unclear whether these six pedophiles abused Corey Feldman and Corey Haim, or only Corey Feldman.

You can watch the video interview that Domenick Nati had with Corey Feldman in the following video player.

Corey also talked about his need for 24-hour security, the attacks in his life that he believes were the direct result of Hollywood pedophiles who wanted to silence him, and his recent arrest for carrying a Taser gun at La Guardia airport. Corey Feldman explained that he always has a laser gun in case an attempt is made on his life.

Domenick asked Corey specifically if his next documentary would address Michael Jackson and Pee Wee Herman (Paul Reubens). Corey, like Macaulay Culkin, has always stated that Michael Jackson never abused him and that he has nothing to say about Michael Jackson or Pee Wee Herman in his film.

